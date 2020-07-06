Britons concerned about return to pre-pandemic life and economy

Morneau Shepell's Mental Health Index™ improves slightly for June with a 12-point decline from the pre-pandemic benchmark of 75

LONDON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of total wellbeing, mental health and digital mental health services, today released its monthly Mental Health Index™ report. The June report marked the third consecutive month with a negative mental health score. The findings show that even with parts of the United Kingdom re-opening after nearly three months of lockdown, financial risk and feelings of isolation remain the top threats to U.K. employees' mental health.

The June Mental Health Index™ score is -12. The score measures the improvement or decline in mental health from the pre-2020 benchmark of 75. This month's overall score is up two points from the score last month. The Mental Health Index™ also tracks sub-scores against the benchmark, measuring optimism (-16.6), depression (-15.3), anxiety (-14.9), work productivity (-12.2) and isolation (-10.9). While the sub-scores remain low, there has been a modest improvement across all of these areas when compared to the prior month.

"As COVID-19 continues to have a negative impact on U.K. employees' quality of life, it is important to monitor the effect of the pandemic specifically on their mental health and wellbeing," said Philip Mullen, managing director, U.K and Europe. "While many businesses reopen and employees return to work, many Britons are uncertain and wary about a second wave of closures and how it might damage any progress made toward economic recovery."

Britons express concern about current phase of pandemic

As the country begins to move into the next phase of the pandemic, less than half of people surveyed (40 per cent) feel that they have what they need. The most commonly reported need is clearer guidance on how to prevent spreading/getting the virus (31 per cent). This is followed by the need for support to deal with anxiety (21 per cent).

With a mix of physical distancing, self-isolation, and the closure of some businesses, the data shows there is likely to be a change in spending habits after the pandemic. A minority (22 per cent) indicate that they will return to prior spending habits quickly after the pandemic.

39 per cent are concerned about the risk of infection from being in stores and service areas

27 per cent believe that they will be concerned about job security for a while

20 per cent indicate that their income has changed

13 per cent do not have the will or energy to do things they did before

10 per cent are not sure about whether they will return to former spending or not

Employers play an essential role in mental health

There is a strong correlation between scores on the Mental Health Index™ and the individual's view of how their employer managed health and safety issues during the pandemic. An even stronger correlation is evident between the Mental Health Index™ scores and perception of how well their employer has been supporting the mental health of employees. Thirty-six per cent of respondents indicate that their employer has been supporting employee mental health inconsistently, poorly or very poorly during the pandemic. The Mental Health Index™ score for this group ranged from -18.6 for those who indicated inconsistently, to -21.8 for those who indicated mental health being supported poorly to -26.6 for those who indicate very poorly. This compares to -10.7 for those who indicate mental health being supported somewhat well, and -1.8 for very well.

"While employers keep employee physical health and safety top-of-mind during this time, mental health also plays an equally prominent role in employee performance, which ultimately impacts the overall health and productivity of the organization," said Paula Allen, senior vice president of research, analytics and innovation. "How employees view their employer becomes their reality, and a negative view from the workforce can have a detrimental impact on the company's brand and reputation. During uncertain times, employers and managers need to frequently communicate with their employees and provide the necessary tools to alleviate stress as much as possible to create a healthier work environment."

