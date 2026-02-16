British Sauna Society : New University of Greenwich research finds collective sauna rituals associated with a deep sense of belonging and greater physical and mental wellbeing

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research has been published that finds that shared sauna rituals significantly boost wellbeing by enhancing social connectedness, belonging, and emotional synchrony.

Across the UK, sauna use is booming, with the British Sauna Society now counting over 600 public saunas via its UK Sauna Map . Its popularity can be explained by the physical and mental health benefits it delivers, which has decades of empirical studies to support it.

Until recently, the social factors of collective sweat bathing and their associated rituals have received little attention from scientists. New collaborative research from Dr Martha Newson (Institute of Lifecourse Development, University of Greenwich) and Rachael McGrath (The London Interdisciplinary School) marks a great step towards understanding how these ancient practices could be reapplied and reinterpreted for modern society and healthcare.

Sauna practice is emerging as a serious health and social wellbeing intervention.

"Sauna has well-evidenced benefits for our physical health, but our research suggests it offers something just as important: connection. In turn, this social connection elevates our mental wellbeing. In cultures around the world where sauna and steam are embedded, hot spaces function as social institutions as much as health practices – from Finland, to Japan, to Indigenous American practices. Our data show that shared ritual is integral to the feelings of connection and wellbeing that emerge from sauna use. People don't just go for the heat; they go for the community, which is what makes sauna so powerful in the UK."

- Dr Martha Newson, Institute of Lifecourse Development, University of Greenwich & Centre for the Study of Social Cohesion, University of Oxford

Building on the social cure model, which identifies how membership to social groups fosters mental and physical wellbeing, the study suggests sauna is not just an individual wellness practice, but offers a social hub that fosters communal belonging and inclusion.

While the UK experiences what is described as a loneliness epidemic, and analysis finds that poor social relationships are as much of a health risk as cigarettes and alcohol , the research suggests that sauna practice could be explored as a preventative lifestyle intervention.

Dr Martha Newson connects the findings to other intense ritual practices practiced globally, drawing parallels with the power of collective sauna rituals to allow participants to "bond at a deeper level than many [other] group activities."

This, tied with the finding that those from lower socio-economic backgrounds reported higher improvements in how they felt after a sauna, as well as other minorities disproportionately benefitting too, suggests that communal sauna bathing could be an under-utilised recommendation in social prescribing approaches.

"Community saunas are already contributing to the health of our neighbourhoods in informal ways, offering shared spaces where people can slow down, sweat, and reconnect. What we see in shared, ritualised sauna experiences - and in our data - is that people feel connected to their bodies and to each other, and that this connection boosts wellbeing. Rather than positioning sauna as a quick fix or something to be optimised through individual protocols, this work lays a foundation for understanding how communal sauna rituals might support wellbeing at scale. As saunas become more widespread in the UK, they represent an accessible & underexplored resource for neighbourhood health and NHS-aligned social prescribing."

- Rachael McGrath, Research Affiliate, London Interdisciplinary School

Sauna ritual could be a powerful tool for delivering health benefits and countering loneliness.

The research is the first experimental research into British sauna culture specifically, which has been growing over the past decade from its Finnish- and Lithuanian-inspired origins, developing a character that is highly social, multi-sensory and experimental.

The research assessed a variety of sauna rituals, but particularly explored that of Aufguss, a sauna ritual that is popular across the globe and congregates in an annual 'sauna olympics' - Aufguss WM - that sees 20 countries come together to compete in front of audiences of over 200 people. The research explains its popularity, through its capacity to bring people together socially for an entertainment event that "intensif[ies] feelings, meaning, unity, and belonging", in addition to the physiological benefits of enduring extreme heat and cold.

Even on smaller scales, the research describes the power of intentional multi-sensory rituals, such as guided sauna sessions, shared cycles or heat and cold, and moments of collective stillness in dimly lit spaces. This highlights how important it is for the UK to protect and promote traditional practices from other nations, at the same time as defining its own.

The research shows the importance of regular and frequent collective sauna bathing, with weekly sessions showing better wellbeing outcomes than monthly visits. Those who felt the highest levels of belonging to the sauna community were those who reported the greatest ritual experiences.

"All round, the research presents compelling evidence for UK sauna culture to continue developing in a way that is both communal and heavily ritualised, with these elements being core to its purpose as a practice and not just an optional add-on or variation. Sauna bathing that reduces it down to individual optimisation, or only explained by a contrast of extreme temperatures, ignores the full array of benefits that are available."

- Gabrielle Reason, Director, British Sauna Society

