British musician's rap captures joy of Spring Festival in Guangdong

GDToday

09 Feb, 2024, 08:07 GMT

Feb. 9, 2024

As the Year of the Dragon draws near, the lion dance is set to take center stage in Guangdong's Spring Festival celebrations. Legend has it that the dancing lion was designed in the image of one of the nine sons of loong, or the Chinese dragon. Inspired by this rich tradition, British musician Shaun Gibson has penned a bilingual rap about the dragon dance and the lion dance, inviting global travelers to experience the Chinese New Year in Guangdong.

In the music video, vibrant dragon dance and lion dance performances unfold against the backdrop of iconic landmarks such as the Guangzhou Cultural & Arts Centre, Guangzhou Museum of Art, Foshan Ancestral Temple, and Jieyang's Qiaolin township. Click on the video and immerse yourself in the festive ambiance of Guangdong!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337855/rap.mp4

