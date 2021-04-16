British Dog Brand WufWuf Secured Additional Investment and is Expanding Internationally

LONDON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog subscription box brand WufWuf was founded by Umut Ilhan and Caner Bayraktar in 2018. They are offering a monthly joy box for dogs with toys and treats for £18.90. Every month is a complete surprise with a brand new theme.

PLAYING KEEPS YOUR DOG MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY HEALTHY

Co-founder and CEO Umut Ilhan said, "Playing is super beneficial for our dogs' health. Humans have gyms for fitness and things like films for entertainment. Whereas our pets rely on us for their fitness and entertainment. They need us to help them keep active."

HUMANS DON'T WANT TO PLAY WITH THE SAME TOY FOREVER, IT'S THE SAME FOR DOGS; THEY GET BORED TOO

That's why they decided to set up a subscription-based model. Each box comes with a new activity to keep life exciting.

WUFWUF HAS OVER 10,000 CUSTOMERS IN 33 COUNTRIES

Six months ago, WufWuf decided to ship to all EU countries, as well as Switzerland, Japan and Israel. They have been thrilled by the reaction. Over 90% of their customers are in the U.K., however, the number of international customers keeps growing.

DOGS SPEAK ONE LANGUAGE: LOVE

Umut added that "It is so gratifying to help bring people and dogs together. We are receiving thousands of happy dog photos from our subscribers every month. Dogs are full of love no matter the country, colour or language. They love unconditionally."

WUFWUF SECURED £270,000 OF ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT

Since the pandemic started, the pet industry has been experiencing unprecedented growth. Investors are looking for opportunities within this lucrative sector. WufWuf managed to secure a £270,000 investment in 48 hours, even though they were only looking for £150,000. They have raised £600,000 so far.

WE ARE DESIGNING DOG TOYS IN-HOUSE IN THE U.K.

Caner said, "Everyone in our team is a pet owner. We started by defining the challenges we have with our own dogs and then working to create solutions in the form of interactive toys such as our very popular WufSalad. We have recently started our B2B sales channel, and we have been able to export the WufSalad to Italy, Czech Republic, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and The Netherlands within three months. Our products are now featured in retail chains."

CAT SUBSCRIPTION BOX: MY MEOW IS COMING SOON

Their subscribers have been asking why they don't offer a cat box. They have always wanted to, but they needed more resources as they were only a team of seven. As a result of securing new funds, they have added eight new pet-obsessed people to their team, and they will launch their cat subscription box, My Meow , on May 15.

