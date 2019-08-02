British Company Launches World-changing Battery Technology

A British Power Revolution

E-Getx Limited, trading as ConFlow Power, formally launches a low cost, environmentally benign, solid state battery/generator.

Drawing on such diverse disciplines as mechanical engineering, electrochemistry and energetics, the company has developed a device that produces a constant flow of energy. Unlike a traditional battery, it doesn't store energy so much as harvest it, capturing electrons from the surrounding air. The result is limitless power.

The device has undergone thousands of hours of testing, cumulating in intensive testing within the last sixty days. Observers report irrespective of how many times the device was discharged, it never failed to recharge itself.

The product is now ready for commercialization. All parties involved have agreed on the steps that need to be taken to bring the product to market in a timely manner. And avoid the mistakes that have been made by others in the past.

The British and Battery Energy

In 1980, John Goodenough discovered lithium cobalt oxide and invented the technology for lithium-ion batteries. The battery has driven much of the enormous technological advancement in the late 20th and early 21st Century; without it, there would be no Apple, no Tesla. But back in the eighties, Sony commercialised the technology, and the UK saw very little direct commercial benefit. This trend continues today, in the race for dominance in the electric vehicle market. The Telegraph, for which Boris Johnson is a columnist, said in May, "the UK is still very much in the slow lane in the race for next generation automotive technology."

The British Government in 2019

Following significant investment in development of electric cars since 2011, in 2017 the UK government announced an investment of £246 million into battery research, and creation of the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry. The government has also spent £400 million on electric car charging infrastructure and announced support for further development of electric cars at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK's largest car manufacturer.

The Future is Here

Forty years after his discovery, and at the age of 97, John Goodenough isn't finished. He is working on a super-battery, one that will make electric cars competitive with combustion, and that will economically store wind and solar power.

But the path he has chosen involves one of the toughest problems in battery science, which is how to make an anode out of pure lithium or sodium metal. If it can be done, the resulting battery would have 60% more energy than current lithium-ion cells. Over the years, numerous scientists have tried and failed—it was lithium metal, for instance, that kept setting Stan Whittingham's lab on fire at Exxon in the 1970s.

Although Goodenough will not spell out his precise new idea, he thinks he is on to something. And, because of his record, the field knows that anyone would be foolhardy to bet against him. "He's very astute still. His mind is still cranking away," says Thackeray, the South African who invented manganese spinel under Goodenough, and now is at the US's Argonne National Laboratory. "If there is going to be a breakthrough, it will come from left-field. And John comes from outside the box."

Outside the Box… in Britain

ConFlow's continuous flow solution to the battery conundrum confirms Thackeray's belief. However, the solution doesn't involve lithium, and is inexpensive and inexhaustible. It avails itself of the latest findings in Nano-technology and results in a battery/generator-like device that is self-renewing.

Left field. Out of the box. And British.

And this time, the infrastructure is in place to ensure success, through government support for the market, and a new financial investment model.

A British Financial Revolution

It's wholly appropriate that such a unique and revolutionary technology should be launching on a new and revolutionary financial platform.

During the testing period, ConFlow's inventor and his team have been working closely with ILOCX, addressing questions and providing information that has allowed ConFlow's management to conclude that the device actually works and has the potential to change the way power is generated and distributed.

ILOCX is a British-based platform that allows companies to raise non-equity capital through the sale of Initial License Offerings ("ILOs"). This is a new and unique revenue-based method to raise capital, promote and sell products and services, and to receive royalties based on a company's gross revenue.

ILOCX has funded all 40 companies so far that have listed via its PreILO platform, and has 28 companies on its main board, offering some $300 million in transactions. In addition, ILOCX has a Crypto Currency platform at www.ILOcrypto.com that accepts most recognised Crypto Currency or ALT coins as payment for an ILO.

ILOCX facilitates ConFlow Power's growth strategy, which is based on fast, safe and secure delivery and application of its unique technology, potentially resulting in market domination.

As part of an earlier acquisition of the technology, IP and patents, "E-Getx Limited" and ILOCX entered into an agreement to accelerate the ConFlow Power device to market using a combination of underwriting, acquisition and strategy. This includes a rigorous schedule for continued testing, databasing and regulating the ConFlow Power technology, making it fully ready for market.

ConFlow Power's listing on PreILO is a stepping stone to the next level. PreILO speeds the company into revenue-ready status. Then, as agreed upon, the company will elevate its listing to the main ILOCX board.

ConFlow Power has developed a battery/generator that enlists various advanced technologies to capture electrons from the ambient air, to create a totally self-renewing power source; the name ConFlow representing a 'Continuous Flow'. ConFlow Power closely resembles a solid-state battery in terms of size and design, however, it performs like an electrical generator…without the moving parts associated with a generator. The ConFlow Battery/Generator meets a wide variety of applications to in such diverse fields as tele-communications, transportation, emergency power, heating/cooling, construction, medical science and personal electronics. It also has implications for heavy industry.

ConFlow Power intends to use GCLs (Global Conditional Licensing) to hasten introduction and adoption of its technology. Licensees will have a wide footprint and a strong presence in a particular market segment.

The ILOCX is the Initial License Offering Contract Exchange, a platform where innovative companies can list License Offerings. Buyers of these licenses agree to participate in the company's growth by promoting them on social media all the way to becoming an affiliate. ILOs are a truly Collaborative Capital partnership blending a Collaborative Marketing concept that reaches more people than is possible under any other method. Unique marketing campaigns are generated by 1000s of ILOers that by nature must reach more niche groups, as they themselves are niche. The ILO structure, created by ILOCX, completely bridges the gap between Capital and Company. There is no one else involved. ILOs are licensing contracts that permit the ILOer to promote the company's approved information to a wide audience for the purpose of perpetuating sales. This system drives sales revenue and then rewards it on both sides. ILOers get a percentage of the company's gross revenue, similar to a commission, for their promoting activity. This lasts for a 3-year term, after which the company elects to either roll the license again, buy it back, or convert it to equity in the case of a stock market listing.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955849/ConFlow_ILOCX.jpg

SOURCE ILOCX