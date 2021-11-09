British Company Altilium Group Ltd and Indonesian Partner to Advance the World's Most Sustainable Next-generation Nickel Extraction Technology in Indonesia

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booming demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and insufficient investment in processing looks likely to result in a global shortage of the metals needed to manufacture lithium-ion batteries, especially nickel. Global demand for nickel is set to increase dramatically over the next 20 years.

Against this backdrop, British company Altilium Group today announced an agreement with PT Indo Mineral Research, a member of the Sebuku Group, one of Indonesia's largest mining groups, to co-operate in the development and promotion of the DNi Process™ in Indonesia, the country with the world's largest reserves of nickel. The two companies have agreed to commit financial, technical and logistical resources to accelerate the adoption of the DNi Process™ and to play a key role in the EV battery supply chain.

Discussions are now underway with several parties to construct DNi Process™ plants in Indonesia, with the first plant likely to deliver at least 20,000 tonnes of nickel in mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) a year, sufficient nickel and cobalt for the equivalent of around 500,000 and 250,000 lithium-ion batteries, respectively. In addition, the DNi Process™ will produce saleable co-products such as: hematite, magnesium oxide, aluminium hydroxide and scandium oxide.

The lack of sensitivity of the DNi Process™ to ore grade is one feature which has Indonesian resource owners excited. Because it can treat all the ore in a laterite mine and extracts all the metals available in that ore the economics of the process make the utilisation of low-grade ores both possible and profitable. Such features also set the DNi Process™ apart from existing metallurgical processes.

DNi Process™ plants will supply markets around the world. Currently, almost all the hydrometallurgical plants operating in Indonesia, which produce MHP, are Chinese owned or backed HPAL plants which supply the Chinese market.

Chris Gower, CEO of Altilium Group, said:

"The DNi Process™ is a win-win for Indonesia, the EV industry and the environment. We are very excited to take this first major step forward with the Sebuku Group. Together, we will help make Indonesia the premier producer of cleaner nickel and other metals which are needed to enable the mass adoption of EVs."

