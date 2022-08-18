British Beauty Week is back

Highlighting 'The Power of Beauty' the event will encompass shopping events, panel discussions and insightful webinars from the likes of Space NK, Meta and Avon

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's British Beauty Week runs from 5th-11th September and is set to be the most inclusive, accessible event yet with over 60 events nationwide.

Beauty consumers will be able to connect with leading industry players, including Boots and Superdrug, and indie disruptors – think Juni Cosmetics , ARKIVE Headcare and By Sarah London . The seven-day event will see beauty businesses from across the breadth and depth of the country coming together to host workshops, fireside chats and discounts.

The immersive events span fragrance, skincare, organic beauty and nail art to provide key beauty touchpoints for people of all ages, wherever they live. Simply look out for the British Beauty Week logo to get involved.

On British Beauty Week , Millie Kendall, chief executive OBE says: "Beauty is powerful and is a remarkable way to connect with yourself and your community. We want businesses and consumers to celebrate the Power of Beauty in all its forms."

In addition, the industry will educate and inspire its talent from across the UK to think about beauty in new ways and grow their community. Highlights include:

Meta's Beyond Beauty: The Power of Video : When it comes to content, video is winning these days. This IRL event, hosted by Meta, will educate you on how to make the perfect reels to come out on top of the Instagram algorithm. Sign up to enrol into an exclusive Reels School and hear from top beauty content creators.





: When it comes to content, video is winning these days. This IRL event, hosted by will educate you on how to make the perfect reels to come out on top of the Instagram algorithm. Sign up to enrol into an exclusive and hear from top beauty content creators. The STEM Ambassador Summit : The British Beauty Council is launching the Future Talent Programme . The initiative will begin by showcasing the careers within beauty that rely on basic science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) qualifications. Be the first to see the highly anticipated Future Talent films - featuring Jamie Genevieve , The Welsh Twins and The Plastic Boy. Join this webinar if you are interested in becoming a STEM ambassador for today's youth.





Space NK X British Beauty Week : Head down to your local Space NK for an exclusive beauty event. All participating high street branches will display the BBW logo in their windows. So, keep your eyes peeled and attend events from your favourite brands. Including Paula's Choice Skin Scanning, a Hair Treasure Hunt with JVN Hair, Chantecaille Makeovers and the testing of Rose Inc's new Solar Collection.





Exclusive Dermalogica X HydraFacial consultations: Skincare lovers in London and Belfast can visit their local stores to discover the key benefits behind a Dermalogica X Hydrafacial skin treatment. For those who can't make it to the stores, Dermalogica is hosting two webinars on 'Healthy Skin' and 'Advanced Treatments'. Whether you're attending on or offline, save your spot today.





The importance of head care, hosted by ARKIVE & Adam Reed : Celebrity hairstylist, Adam Reed , will open British Beauty Week with a scalp care-focused panel talk. Reed will be joined by industry experts at his Spitalfields salon in London . Get set to learn about the importance of head care for healthy skin and hair at this exclusive evening event.





An olfactory journey with Diptyque: Visit Diptyque's London Brook Street boutique for a journey of olfactory discovery of the brand's timeless scents and newly launched fragrance refill service. Guests purchasing refillable fragrances will be invited back for a complimentary refill and will be able to enjoy a glass of champagne whilst posing for a personalised illustrated polaroid.





Understanding the conscious consumer with the Sustainable Beauty Coalition : From greenwashing legislation to transparency and communicating certifications, join Marie Claire's Lisa Oxenham , Jayn Sterland and Provenance to uncover what it means to be a planet-positive beauty brand in 2022, and how to keep up with the evolving demands of the conscious consumer.





The Power of Makeup with Lan Nguyen-Grealis : Head down to Urban Retreat in Knightsbridge to experience the power of makeup via one-to-one, express makeup appointments and enjoy the transformative and feel-good factor of personalised makeup application. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience tarot readings whilst sipping on a healthy juice from vegan restaurant, Holy Carrot .

British Beauty Week will take place from 5th-11th September nationwide. To find out more about other exciting beauty events head to:

https://britishbeautyweek.co.uk/#schedule

