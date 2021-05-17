British Beauty Council launches national campaign to encourage clients & customers back to hair and beauty

LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The British Beauty Council is launching a new campaign to encourage people to return to hair and beauty salons – and help get high street and city centre businesses back on their feet.

more than 7,300 salons have gone out of business since March 2020

3 million fewer customers in salons since reopening in April 2021

poster and social media campaign aim to bring back the joy of visiting salons

More than 7,000 salons in the UK have gone out of business since March last year following the forced closures in light of the pandemic; the British Beauty Council fears more businesses will suffer the same fate unless people start returning for treatments. While salons were able to reopen on 12 April 2021, they continue to run at 30 per cent less capacity due to Covid restrictions, resulting in more than 3 million fewer appointments than would have been otherwise.

Millie Kendall, chief executive of The British Beauty Council, says:

"We need to support the high street and city centre premises-based businesses. The personal care sector has not only struggled with the many months of closure and the on-going costs related to keeping their businesses alive – they are also not yet seeing the numbers of clients coming back to salons and stores that they had pre-Covid.

"We need to bring the joy back to beauty by encouraging clients to come back to experience the array of services we offer – most of these require immense skill and can't always be replicated at home."

The 'Oh hello beauty' poster and social media campaign, to be launched on 17 May 2021, aims to reverse the decline, by showing how beauty can help people feel their best.

The UK's £30bn beauty industry was one of the sectors most heavily impacted by coronavirus measures, with hair and beauty salons closed for 140 days of lockdown. It employs more than 600,000 of which more than 80 per cent are women. Full-time equivalent employment numbers are down 21% on 2019 as staff hours were cut and redundancies made despite the furlough scheme. At £30bn, the beauty industry contributes more to the UK economy than pubs, which contribute £23bn a year.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: "The beauty sector is so crucial to our recovery from Covid, not only for boosting jobs and local high streets but also for the career opportunities it provides to so many young people, particularly women, and the uplift beauty treatments can give to people's mental health and wellbeing.

"I have had two drastically-needed post-lockdown haircuts in the last year, so I know for myself how important it is to back these vital businesses and keep salons thriving."

More about Oh hello beauty campaign

The "Oh hello beauty' poster and social media campaign was developed in partnership with creative agency M&C Saatchi, with support from patrons of the British Beauty Council, Facebook INC, JC Decaux and Zenith Media. The British Beauty Council are proud to present Oh Hello Beauty, launching 17th May 2021, a campaign to promote the importance of the beauty industry and to encourage clients to return to their much-loved pros. Say #OhHelloBeauty and celebrate the talented and valuable hair, beauty & wellness workforce.

You're invited to bring beauty back into your life! How salons, stores and experts can get involved:

Head to the British Beauty Council website Download your Oh Hello Beauty campaign posters and social media assets Print your posters out in either A2 or A3 Place facing outwards to the street in your salon window Use the social media assets on your Facebook and Instagram accounts, tagging @britishbeautycouncil and #OhHelloBeauty Use the Gifs and Stickers available via Instagram Stories to help spread the word. Get your clients involved! Ask them to post pictures of themselves after a visit to you, using #OhHelloBeauty

Oh Hello Beauty assets available here:

British Beauty Council website: http://bit.ly/ohhellobeauty

Or to feature on your pages please get in touch at joinme@britishbeautycouncil.com

Notes for editors:

The hairdressing, beauty and holistic service industry:

Contributes *£9.2bn annually to Britain's economy, employing a workforce of 288,160 people as hair and beauty practitioners in salons and in a self-employed capacity within the UK. (*source: British Beauty Council / NHBF / ONS 2019)

economy, employing a workforce of 288,160 people as hair and beauty practitioners in salons and in a self-employed capacity within the UK. (*source: British Beauty Council / NHBF / ONS 2019) Represents *44,800 VAT and PAYE registered salons in the UK generating £5.4bn annually and employing 189,269 staff. Of this, £3.25bn turnover is generated by 12,300 VAT registered salons who in turn employ 94,686 staff. (*Source: ONS March 2020 )

