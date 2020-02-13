British American Tobacco Named as One of the Most Sustainable Companies in the World

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- British American Tobacco (BAT) has been named as one of the most sustainable companies in the world in the 2019 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, which celebrate leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

BAT has been awarded the SEAL Organizational Impact Award, which recognises overall corporate sustainability performance and represents the 50 most sustainable companies globally.

Winners were selected by combining and ranking the aggregated results of two rigorous, world-class sustainability assessments - the recently-released 2019 CDP A-List and the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Simon Cleverly, Group Head of Corporate Affairs at BAT, said: "Our approach to sustainability is at the heart of our plans to build a long-term sustainable business and we have a clear purpose to provide consumers with a range of potentially less harmful products. We are also clear that our long-term sustainability will rely on successful delivery against all other environmental, social and governance measures. We are delighted that our integrated approach to sustainability, which drives value for consumers, employees, shareholders and wider society, has been recognised by inclusion on this prestigious list of top-performing global companies."

Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder, adds: "Companies, CEOs and corporate boards have a simple but not easy choice before them: whether or not to exhibit real leadership by investing in sustainable business practices. The sustainability leaders – like our SEAL Award recipients – can secure lasting legacies for their grandchildren and corporate stakeholders alike; ESG leaders will have reputations and balance sheets that survive the climate crisis. Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We are excited to present this elite and impactful 2019 award winner group."

About the SEAL Awards

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an awards-driven environmental advocacy organisation.

Our core beliefs maintain that our environmental progress requires true leadership and sustainability leaders deserve recognition.

The SEAL Awards organisational pillars are:

Environmental Journalism Awards



Impact Projects



Environmental Research Grants

For more information, please visit https://sealawards.com

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods companies, providing tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 50 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of potentially reduced-risk products. These include vapour, tobacco heating products, modern oral products including tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. In 2018, the Group generated revenue of £24.5 billion and profit from operations of £9.3 billion.

