British Airways launches special fares to celebrate 90 years of flying between Nigeria and the UK

British Airways marks 90 years of connecting Nigeria and London, celebrating nine decades of connecting the two countries

To commemorate this milestone, customers can enjoy up to 10% off selected fares, with savings of up to USD 120 in World Traveller (long-haul economy)

Last year, the airline flew more than 350,000 seats between the two regions, with ba.com searches up by more than 12.6% this month

The airline operates daily services from Lagos on its B787 aircraft and B777 from Abuja

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- British Airways proudly begins celebrations to mark the 90th anniversary of its first flight between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, a historic milestone that reflects nine decades of connecting communities, supporting trade, and deepening cultural ties between the two regions.

To mark the occasion, British Airways has today launched a flash sale for customers travelling between Nigeria and London Heathrow. The special fares include up to 10% off World Traveller (long-haul economy) fares, with prices from USD 990 from Abuja and USD 1090 from Lagos. As well as Club World (business class) fares from USD 3490 from Abuja and USD 3690 from Lagos, all to London Heathrow*.

Colm Lacy, Chief Commercial Officer at British Airways, said: "For 90 years, we've had the privilege of connecting Nigeria and the UK, a route rich in history and cultural importance.

Whilst much has changed since our inaugural flight in 1936, our commitment to the region remains as strong as ever, serving as one of our longest-standing routes. We hope our Nigerian customers take advantage of these special fares and we look forward to welcoming them on board."

British Airways currently operates daily flights from both Lagos and Abuja to London Heathrow, offering Nigerian travellers seamless access to the UK and further afield, including destinations across Europe and North America. Lagos is operated by the airline's Boeing 787 fleet, while Abuja is served by its Boeing 777 aircraft, giving customers access to four cabins, including the airline's most premium First cabin and its latest business class, Club Suite.

Last year, British Airways flew more than 320,000 seats between Nigeria and the UK. The airline continues to see strong demand between the two regions, with ba.com searches for Nigeria (both from Abuja and Lagos) to London flights up by more than 12.6% this month.

To mark the anniversary, British Airways brought together long–standing partners and colleagues for a celebratory event. At the heart of the event was a fashion show charting the evolution of British Airways' uniforms over the past 90 years, reflecting the airline's rich heritage. Looking ahead, the airline also showcased its £7bn transformation, outlining its continued investment into all areas of the business, including Operations and Customer Experience.

*These airline's special fares are available to book from 22 April until 6 May, for travel from 22 September to 30 November 2026 from Nigeria to London, and from 23 September to 1 December 2026 London to Nigeria. For further details, please visit www.ba.com.

Notes to Editors