British Airways celebrates 65 years of connecting Toronto and London with $65 flash discount

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, British Airways is proudly celebrating 65 years of flights between Toronto and London. Since launching the route in 1960, the airline has played a vital role in connecting Canada's largest city with the UK capital, enabling tourism, business, and connecting loved ones across the Atlantic.

To mark the anniversary, British Airways has launched a flash sale for customers booking flights between Toronto and London, as well as select European destinations. The sale includes $30 off World Traveller (economy) fares, $65 off World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and $150 off Club World (business) fares*. The limited time sale will run until Tuesday, March 11 on ba.com, for travel between March - May 2025.

British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, said: "For 65 years, we have connected Toronto with London as one of our most important transatlantic routes, offering customers a gateway to the UK and beyond.

"We hope our customers take advantage of our special sapphire anniversary discount, for visiting loved ones, travelling for work, or booking a sightseeing holiday to Europe. This milestone highlights our longstanding commitment to the region, and we look forward to serving our Canadian customers for many more years to come."

In addition, Toronto Pearson International Airport will mark the occasion with a special British-themed menu at the Ice Bar for the month of March, bringing a taste of the UK to departing customers. British Airways customers will be offered a $5 coupon off their meal during the first week of March.

"We are pleased to reach this monumental milestone with British Airways," said Kurush Minocher, Interim Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. "For more than six decades, British Airways has been connecting passengers with direct flights between Toronto and the United Kingdom. We are proud to continue this partnership, serving nearly 400,000 travellers annually."

VisitBritain's Executive Vice President, The Americas, Australia, & New Zealand, Paul Gauger, said: "Congratulations to British Airways as it achieves this milestone of celebrating 65 years of service between Canada and the UK. Canada is one of our most valuable inbound markets, with one million visits to Britain. We are excited to see strong growth continue in 2025. With our new Starring GREAT Britain campaign, we look forward to working with our partners to showcase film & TV inspired attractions and itineraries across Britain, inspiring Canadian travellers to discover the real-life magic behind the scenes."

On March 1, 1960, British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) first began serving Toronto, with a Comet 4 service from Heathrow. Later that year BOAC began operating a Boeing 707 twice weekly from Heathrow, via Prestwick and Montreal. Today, the Toronto–London route remains one of British Airways' most important transatlantic connections. The airline flies 14 direct flights a week between Toronto and London Heathrow Terminal 5, which this summer will be operated by its state-of-the-art Boeing 777 and Airbus 350 aircraft.

Elsewhere in Canada, the airline is increasing its summer schedule from Vancouver to London Heathrow by up to seven flights per week, bringing the total to 14 flights per week during peak summer. Coupled with the airline's daily flight to London Gatwick, customers in Vancouver can choose from three flights per day to London from June to September. In total British Airways will operate up to 42 flights per week from Canada to London this summer, making it one of the airline's busiest Canadian seasons yet.

Customers travelling from Canada can enjoy British Airways' renowned British service, including a choice of premium cabins, curated dining experiences, and access to the airline's extensive global network via London Heathrow.

For more information and to book British Airways' special anniversary fares, visit ba.com.

*Blackout dates apply. Visit ba.com for full dates, terms and conditions. Book by 11:59pm ET on March 11, 2025.

