Britannia Global Markets Receives Category 4 Membership of London Metal Exchange

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Britannia Global Markets (Britannia), the FCA regulated financial services firm specialising in derivatives broking including foreign exchange, energy, agriculture, base metals and financial products is pleased to announce that due to growing client demand for its metals trading services, it applied to the London Metal Exchange (LME) and has now received confirmation of its Category 4 membership.

Having focused on Over-The-Counter (OTC) metal trading for the past three years, Britannia joins the LME amid demand from clients for more direct market access. The move by Britannia comes after its metals desk appointed Neil Welsh as its new Head of Metals who rejoined the firm in November 2024 and more recently Francisco Gomes joined from Marex as Metals Broker.

Steve Pettitt, CEO at Britannia Global Markets, said:

"The LME remains the world's most important and preeminent trading venue for base metals, so we are very pleased to receive our Cat 4 membership. Demand for metals trading at Britannia Global Markets has grown to such an extent that our clients will benefit hugely from this move. Being able to trade directly via the LME will greatly enhance our metals offering from several standpoints, including pricing, transparency and above all credibility."

Jamie Turner, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Trading at LME, said:

"We are delighted that Britannia Global Markets will be joining the LME as a Category 4 member. As well-established participants in the metals sector we look forward to them bringing additional liquidity to our market."

About Britannia Financial Group

Britannia Financial Group is headquartered in the heart of the City of London. As one of the UK's most established financial services firms, with two FCA regulated entities (Britannia Global Markets Limited & Britannia Global Investments Limited) within the group, Britannia provides, securities, foreign exchange, commodities broking and custody. Britannia covers the UK, Europe, US, Latin America, Middle East and Asia, serving the needs of its international client base consisting of institutions, corporates, family offices and UHNWs.

Britannia Global Markets is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 114159 and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and FIA Europe.

