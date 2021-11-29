Bristol Myers Squibb topping the list of Best Places to Work in Czech Republic for 2021

PRAGUE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristol Myers Squibb s.r.o., the Czech affiliate of the US based multinational biopharma company developing and providing scientific advanced treatments in oncology, hematology and immunology, has recently been recognized as the Best Place to Work in Czech Republic in 2021.

During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring learning opportunities, environmental and social initiatives, competitive benefits and giving back to the community resulting in its recognition as the best employer in Czech Republic for 2021. According to the company results, 98% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 81% in a typical Czech organization.

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision — transforming people's lives through science. Over the last several decades, Bristol Myers Squibb innovative medicines have improved how patients are treated, making long-term survival and a better quality of life a possibility for more patients.

"We have the most talented people in the industry," stated Karin Bacmanakova, General Manager, Bristol Myers Squibb s.r.o.. "Every single colleague is fully dedicated to our mission of discovering, developing and delivering innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We work together to bring our vision to life and we add a personal touch to everything we do. The Best Place to Work 2021-2022 recognition comes both as the prove and the reward for the entire team of Czech colleagues."

"People are the foundation of Bristol Myers Squibb success and is a great pleasure that our employee focus has been awarded from our Czech team internally as well as externally both on the national and EU level," commented Aleksandra Halas, Associate Director HR, CETTII region, Bristol Myers Squibb. "Being recognized on the 1st position of the Best Place to Work ranking within Czech Republic and among top 5 companies on EU level is a well-deserved confirmation of our colleague's engagement, dedication and passion."

This year, more than 25 organizations in Czech Republic partnered with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

