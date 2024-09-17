BRI's Ultra Micro Holding Marks Three Years, Serving 176 Million Customers and 36.1 Million Borrowers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) celebrates the third anniversary of Ultra Micro Holding (UMi), which has made significant progress in promoting financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Indonesia. Established on September 13, 2021, UMi - comprising BRI, PT Pegadaian and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) - has improved financial access for MSMEs, particularly in the ultra-micro segment. The ecosystem now serves more than 176 million depositors and 36.1 million borrowers, with financing exceeding IDR 622.3 trillion.

BRI President Director, Sunarso, said, "We express our sincere gratitude to President Joko Widodo, the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), regulators, all our customers and the wider community who have been part of our journey. These three years are just the beginning of our long-term commitment to expanding financial inclusion and empowering ultra-micro entrepreneurs in Indonesia."

Separately, Indonesia's Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, highlighted the establishment of Ultra Micro Holding as a strategic move to unite BRI, Pegadaian and PNM to strengthen the competitiveness of MSMEs, saying, "With 65 million MSMEs contributing 61% of GDP and 97% of employment, their impact on the economy is significant." He reiterated Ultra Micro Holding's commitment to supporting ultra-micro and MSME businesses.

Key Achievements of Ultra Micro Holding in Three Years:

Expanded Access to Financing: Reaching over 36.1 million borrowers, including 13.4 million from BRI, 15 million women from PNM, and 7.7 million Pegadaian customers. Enhanced Financial Inclusion: Serving 176 million deposit customers with total savings of IDR 313.9 trillion . The public also benefits from 15.2 million micro-insurance policies, 3.1 million gold savings customers, and 35.2 million BRImo app users. Synergy through 1,025 Senyum Co-Locations: Offering integrated services from BRI, Pegadaian, and PNM in one place, with 75,000 marketing personnel improving efficiency and expanding service reach. Community Empowerment Programs: Providing financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, and business support to millions of micro and ultra-micro businesses through initiatives including Link UMKM, BRI Menanam, and Mekaar Group Savings offer entrepreneurship, financial management, and digital marketing education to ultra-micro entrepreneurs. To date millions of micro and ultra-micro businesses have benefited, contributing to improved community economic well-being.

