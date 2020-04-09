Bringing Industry-Standard Servers to Global 5G and Telco Markets - Supermicro Unveils New Compact 2U System

As the telecom industry gradually adopts open standards such as O-RAN based solutions, operators are increasingly interested in using commercial off the shelf (COTS) servers for their infrastructure. But many of the existing IT servers solutions are facing challenges such as bandwidth congestion, lack of scalability, processing delays and data security and integrity concerns including compliance and privacy issues. By delivering industry-standard servers optimized for 5G applications, Supermicro is transforming the telecommunications industry with powerful, feature-rich systems that provide intelligent and seamless connectivity from the Edge to the Cloud.

"As more and more companies seek to modernize their data centers and Edge infrastructure with the latest industry-standard server technologies, we are aggressively expanding our portfolio of systems optimized for 5G and telecommunications applications," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our new short-depth 2U Ultra SuperServer not only provides better features, faster performance, and greener power-efficiency, but also includes NEBS certification and redundant DC or AC power supplies."

With high reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features available in a short-depth 2U rackmount form factor, Supermicro's new 2U Ultra SuperServer supports two new 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with up to 205-watt TDP each and delivers high-performance compute, storage and networking for Edge micro data centers. This new 2U Edge server supports up to 6TB of DDR4 memory in 24 slots and features eight PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots for flexible networking configurations. Convenient front hot-swap drives and fan modules combined with a compact 22.6-inch depth and NEBS 3 certification make this server a valuable asset for organizations looking to modernize their data centers and Edge infrastructure.

Supermicro's new server comes with support for the Intel® FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000 (Intel FPGA PAC N3000), a highly customizable platform which enables high-throughput, lower latency, and high-bandwidth applications. This platform can help accelerate 5G and network functions virtualization (NFV) adoption for telecommunications equipment manufacturers (TEMs), virtual network functions (VNF) vendors, system integrators, and telcos, to bring scalable and high-performance solutions to market.

