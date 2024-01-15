BRImo: The Mobile Banking Super App Driving Sustainable Growth of Bank Rakyat Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI)'s BRImo, is an all-in-one mobile banking super app built to drive financial inclusivity, digital literacy, and elevate customer experience for digital transformation and sustainable growth.

"In the competitive landscape of mobile banking in Indonesia, BRImo has significantly contributed to the sector's progress. In less than four years, BRImo users surged from 2.9 million in 2019 to 30.4 million," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

Jakarta (01/15)- Through BRImo, the most comprehensive banking application with a variety of superior features, BRI has successfully enhanced the digital financial transformation of its community and achieved sustainable growth.

Embodying inclusivity with its 'All in BRImo' tagline, BRImo has impressive ratings (4.7 on App Store, 4.5 on Google Play Store). In Q3 2023, BRImo recorded transaction value of IDR 2,984 trillion, driving BRI's business with an IDR 1.8 trillion fee-based income poised for continuous growth.

BRImo enables digital account opening in only seven minutes domestically and internationally across 11 countries, financial inclusion with cardless ecosystem (including QR Code- Based payments), a one-stop solution for all customer needs such as financial superstore, digital lending, investment, and subsidiary integration, and facilitates customers to complain directly through BRImo.

BRImo also facilitates the opening of Foreign Currency Savings with Multi-Currency options. Beyond enhancing customers' lifestyle experience, BRImo offers investment options like Time Deposits, Customer's Fund Account, and Pension Fund.

BRImo boosts Current Account Saving Account (CASA) by encouraging frequent transactions, motivating customers to maintain their balance, and making BRI their primary account for daily transactions. Leveraging big data analytics, BRImo seeks to optimize customer value chains for sustainable growth.

Bridging the gap between technology and trust, BRI has mobilized thousands of its employees as Digital Advisors - friendly experts who not only guide secure and convenient BRImo transactions but also enhance financial and digital literacy throughout Indonesia. BRI also prioritizes data confidentiality with robust security measures like PINs, OTPs, and CVVs, making your mobile banking experience safe and secure.

"BRImo aims for sustainable growth through digital excellence to reach new customer segments and foster personalized relationships. Emphasizing innovation, BRImo is positioned for achieving success in the ever-evolving financial landscape," remarked Sunarso.

For more information on BRI and BRImo, please visit www.bri.co.id

