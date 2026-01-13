Brillio Recognized as a Leader in HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service Providers 2025 Report

Recognition underscores Brillio's AI-driven innovation and measurable impact on health outcomes, cost, patient experience, and equity

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, The Enterprise AI Accelerator, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service Providers, 2025 report. This recognition underscores Brillio's ability to deliver real-world outcomes through AI-powered innovation, helping life sciences enterprises achieve the Quadruple Aim of Care—better health outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience, and greater health equity.

The HFS Horizons report assessed 41 service providers on their innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and measurable market impact. Brillio stood out for its AI-powered care models, proprietary platforms, and ability to influence outcomes beyond traditional benchmarks.

"Brillio's life sciences work is less about buzzwords and more about measurably influencing the Quadruple Aim—health outcomes, cost, patient experience, and health equity—through disciplined use of data and AI," said Mayank Madhur, Practice Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences, HFS Research.

Driving Innovation and Impact

Brillio's leadership in life sciences is anchored in its ADAM (Agentic Data and App Management) platform and Personal Health Concierge, which enable scalable, client-accessible technology assets. The company has delivered tangible results through solutions such as:

TrialOps Copilot – accelerating clinical trials

Safety Sentinel – improving pharmacovigilance efficiency

AI-driven supply chain optimization – reducing CO₂ emissions and saving $1.3 million

Brillio's approach combines deep domain expertise with advanced AI capabilities, supported by a strong partner ecosystem that includes AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Databricks, Salesforce, and Veeva Systems.

Speaking on the recognition, Avantika Sharma, Global Leader – Healthcare at Brillio, said: "This recognition by HFS validates our mission to reimagine life sciences through AI and data-driven innovation. By focusing on outcomes that matter: better health, lower costs, improved experiences, and equity, we are helping our clients accelerate transformation and deliver value at scale."

As life sciences enterprises face shrinking margins and rising R&D costs, AI is reshaping clinical development, regulatory operations, and commercialization to deliver precision, speed, and equity. Brillio's solutions align with these imperatives, enabling clients to navigate market pressures while improving access and sustainability.

Learn more about the recognition here: Brillio: Leader in HFS Life Sciences Service Providers 2025

About Brillio:

Brillio is The Enterprise AI Accelerator helping Fortune 1000 companies move from AI ambition to scaled impact, faster. Powered by our AI accelerator platform - Agentic Data and Application Management (ADAM), Brillio is one of the fastest-growing digital technology service providers, delivering transformation across five core workstreams: business-led transformation, customer experience transformation, AI and data engineering, digital engineering, and infrastructure engineering.

With 14 delivery locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a team of over 6,000 customer-obsessed professionals, Brillio combines deep industry expertise, modern engineering, and accelerators to deliver measurable outcomes. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

