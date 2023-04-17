Brilliant Planet partners with Mott MacDonald Group for the design and construction of a 30-hectare carbon dioxide removal demonstration facility in Morocco

HARPENDEN, England, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant Planet, an emerging leader in nature-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR), and Mott MacDonald, the global engineering, development and management consultancy announce their cooperation for developing Brilliant Planet's CDR facility in Morocco.

"We are currently developing the largest algae production facility in the world (by volume) which will be commissioned in 2024. Together with our partners, we are creating innovative engineering designs that reduce energy demand and environmental footprint throughout the asset lifecycle." says Mert Yesugey, Brilliant Planet's Director of Engineering.

Mark Dives, Mott MacDonald Account Leader added, "Negative emissions technologies have an important role to play in limiting global warming and combat the effects of climate change. Brilliant Planet's method of using marine microalgae to capture and sequester CO 2 offers a promising and highly scalable pathway. We are delighted to support Brilliant Planet's vision during a time where we are extensively focussing on nature-based solutions for reducing carbon emissions and driving climate change mitigation."

Mott MacDonald will initially provide Front End Engineering Design support, covering multiple disciplines for the demonstration facility in Akhfennir, Morocco and will collaborate with Brilliant Planet for the site development as the construction commences later in 2023.

About Brilliant Planet

Brilliant Planet is unlocking the power of algae as an affordable method of permanently and quantifiably sequestering carbon at the gigaton scale. The company's innovative process enables vast quantities of microalgae to grow in open-air pond-based systems on coastal desert land. This is achieved without using fresh water, by harnessing a natural process that contributes to the health of oceans and air.

More information can be found at www.brilliantplanet.com

About Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald is a diverse £1.2 billion global management, engineering and development consultancy. As one of the world's largest employee-owned companies with nearly 16,000 staff, we have 180 offices in nearly 50 countries and projects in 140. We're engaged in public and private sector development across a broad range of sectors including transport, buildings, power, oil and gas, international development, urban development, industry, water, environment, education, health and communications.

More information can be found at https://www.mottmac.com/

