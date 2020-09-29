BrightTALK Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Needs of Both Content and Demand Marketers with its Virtual Events Platform

Its innovative business model and exceptional growth profile is enabled by a customer-centric culture that encourages teamwork and embraces community and collaboration

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis into global digital marketing communities, Frost & Sullivan recognizes BrightTALK with the 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. BrightTALK is the largest global platform for online B2B talks and events, empowering businesses with the technology to engage and convert their target audiences at scale. The company cultivates a content-rich environment where over 10M professionals can discover, learn, and succeed by building and collaborating within a community. Its platform employs artificial intelligence (AI)-generated insights and combines the needs of both content and demand marketers to help users create content and find the right audience.

"BrightTALK builds professional communities around published content, such as the latest trends from thought leaders, to create a channel for interactive experiences. The platform connects nearly 10 million registered professionals who actively engage with live and recorded talks," said Melanie Turek, VP of Research and Fellow in the Connected Work group. "By performing the dual roles of hosting and broadcasting online events, the company has established itself as a valuable demand generation tool that supplies engaged leads for content marketing campaigns."

The platform supports clients' needs with self-service webcams, presentations, screen sharing, polls, questions, and attachments, while BrightTALK's white-glove, managed services team ensures that custom events go off without a hitch. BrightTALK's live streaming technologies evolved from Windows Media, Flash, HTML5, and HLS streaming standards to real-time communication standards (i.e., WebRTC) with cloud computing. Furthermore, it leverages Big Data and AI capabilities to draw insights from both audience and content creator activity and behavior to offer accurate watch list recommendations. Ada, BrightTALK's AI-driven promotional engine, provides recommendations to ensure audiences are introduced to the most relevant content. Additionally, its low cost of entry and ease-of-use make it highly attractive to a wide cross-section of users.

BrightTALK is interoperable with numerous marketing automation and customer relationship management platforms such as Marketo, Eloqua, Hubspot, Salesforce, and Pardot as the company recognizes the value of having a partner ecosystem of tools and technologies. The majority of BrightTALK's employees functioning within marketing, community, sales, success, and support teams are both users and customers of the company's technology, leveraging their hands-on experience to provide better client and product support.

"Along with embracing continuous learning and adapting to new technologies, BrightTALK's executive team encourages the sharpening of soft skills such as creativity, critical thinking, communication, and empathy," noted Turek. "By championing and enabling creative thinking and collaborative innovation, the company has positioned itself to drive teamwork and achieve long-term growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About BrightTALK

BrightTALK brings professionals and businesses together to learn and grow. More than 10 million professionals engage with 125,000+ free talks and 1,000 online summits to discover new technologies, learn from trusted experts, and enhance their careers. Thousands of businesses use BrightTALK's AI-powered content and demand marketing platform to grow revenue. BrightTALK was founded in 2002 and has raised more than $30 million in venture capital. Clients include Symantec, JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services.

