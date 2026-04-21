BrightCharger and Endrich sign licensing agreement to expand BrightZero® charging control to new components and products

HELSINKI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightCharger Oy and Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH have signed a licensing agreement to support the expansion of BrightZero® Charging Control to new components and products. The agreement was signed on 8 April 2026.

Antonio Rodas, CTO of Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH (left), and Jani Rytkönen, CEO of BrightCharger Oy (right), at Embedded World 2026.

BrightCharger is a Finnish technology company developing patent-protected charging control technologies, including the patented BrightZero® source-side charging control solution. BrightZero is designed to cut off power and set the charger into deep sleep mode automatically after charging is effectively complete. The aim is to reduce unnecessary post-charge charging, lower overheating risk, support battery care, and reduce standby-type energy use after charging is complete.

The first upcoming step in the collaboration is a BrightZero-enabled version of Holtek's HT45F9160 Power Delivery Flash MCU. This opens a practical new PD chip path for charger makers. Together with an OEM Integration Guideline and a first reference charger design now under way, it will help OEMs add this source-side auto cut-off to charger designs and support faster market entry. It also creates a foundation for broader scaling of the BrightZero feature across new semiconductor and product categories such as chargers and powerbanks.

"This is an important milestone for BrightCharger. We have worked with long-term determination to bring BrightZero into new USB-C PD charger categories, and Endrich gives us a strong channel to move that work into the component and OEM ecosystem. The upcoming BrightZero-enabled HT45F9160 PD Flash MCU is a concrete first step. By helping prevent unnecessary overcharging and post-charge battery stress, it can make the common charger path more sustainable and support longer battery life in line with the direction of relevant EU regulations. From there, we see strong potential to expand into new chip variants, chargers, and later also other product categories," says Jani Rytkönen, CEO and Co-founder of BrightCharger Oy.

"At Endrich, we are continuously looking to expand our offering with practical and innovative technologies that create new possibilities for customers. BrightZero brings a relevant new capability into the charging space. It can support product differentiation, sustainability goals, and broader design options for OEMs and their technical teams," says Antonio Rodas, CTO of Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH.

"We are excited about this collaboration and about the opportunities ahead. BrightZero adds a meaningful new feature to the offering, and we see strong potential in future components and products that incorporate it. The upcoming PD Flash MCU path is an important first step, and we look forward to helping bring new BrightZero-enabled variants to the market over time," says Dietmar Kinn, Product Line Manager at Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH.

For BrightCharger, this collaboration strengthens its position as a technology developer, IPR owner, and solution provider. For OEMs, FAEs, and brands, it opens a practical route to adopt BrightZero through a new PD chip path, integration guidance, and future reference designs. For Endrich, it adds a new solution area that combines practical integration potential with clear end-user value.

About BrightCharger Oy

BrightCharger Oy is a Finnish technology company focused on intelligent charging control solutions for chargers, powerbanks, smart plugs, and socket outlets. Its core innovation, patented BrightZero®, is a smart source-side charging control technology designed to stop charging and cut off power automatically once charging is effectively complete. BrightCharger works with partners through IP licensing and technology development.

About Endrich

With 50 years in the electronics industry, Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH is a family-run design-in distributor and solution partner serving industrial customers across Europe. Endrich offers a broad range of electronic components and system solutions, backed by technical support and application-oriented collaboration. Its focus is on helping customers adopt the latest technologies and bring innovative products to market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960326/BrightCharger_OY_Photo.jpg