Bright Star Studios Announces Milestone MMORPG Land Sale

Bright Star Studios, developer of the free-to-play MMORPG Ember Sword is announcing a milestone land sale. The first Ember Sword land sale is scheduled for launch May 27th. See the release of the Solarwood Nation Trailer 'Starlit Solarwood' on EmberSword.com

AARHUS, Denmark, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Star Studios, the developer of the highly anticipated free-to-play MMORPG Ember Sword, has seen rapid growth over the past six months. Ember Sword's goal is to create a frictionless player centric MMORPG, with an open game economy allowing for a deeper, more engaging experience. and exciting gameplay, which aims to give players true ownership of their digital gaming assets using blockchain technology. The studio is now announcing its first ever digital land sale in which players around the world will be able to claim a piece of land in the game!

What is Ember Sword?

Frictionless MMORPG gaming

Game launches in browser in 5 seconds or less, no client required

Multi-platform downloadable game client for hardcore players

No walled gardens, true ownership of land and cosmetic collectibles via blockchain

Adventure finds you, less mindless grinding, more epic adventures.

Player centric economy

A world built by players owned by players. No more gatekeepers.

Land is tradeable, can be rented out, and is truly owned by the players.

Real value, history and rarity. Trade collectibles in-game and on secondary markets. It's up to you.

Free-2-play not pay2win

Ember Sword is getting rid of paid loot boxes and other pay-to-win practices, making it a fair and competitive environment for players.

Land sale details

Ember Sword will feature 160,000 plots of player-owned land in which the players will be able to gather resources, slay rare monsters, and in some cases even build their own settlements, towns and cities, all the while collecting a small piece of real-world revenue from transactions made on their land. During the first land sale players will be able to get their hands on some of the first 12.000 plots of land at the heart of the game's first Nation: Solarwood. The land is truly owned by the players via non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Besides giving players a sense of ownership of the game, the NFT sale proceeds will contribute to the development of the Ember Sword world. Giving players the unique opportunity to call themselves investors as well as monster slayers.

The land sale is currently scheduled for launch May 27th, 2021.

Founder & Executive Producer of Bright Star Studios, Loren Roosendaal says: "It's exciting to finally announce our first land sale that so many of our community members have been waiting for - We're all looking forward to building out the Ember Sword universe with you!!" He adds.

For an in-depth look at the land system of Ember Sword, see this blog post on the Embersword.com website.

About Bright Star Studio & Ember Sword:

Bright Star Studios is a passionate team of Award Winning Venture Founders, former Pro-Players, World Champions, Game Industry Veterans and MMO fanatics carving a new path forward for MMORPGs across PC, Browser, and Mobile through a modern rewrite of the games industry business models in favor of the user, exciting competitive gameplay, and instant playability. Ember Sword is our love-letter to MMORPG gamers across the world.

Ember Sword has the fast-paced combat of aRPGs, combined with the isometric view and skill-based abilities of MOBAs, set in a persistent MMORPG fantasy universe.

Ember Sword has pioneered a new MMORPG ecosystem for ownership of in-game items and trust-based

Player-to-Player trading, built on three core principles:

(1) decentralized ownership of cosmetic items and the premium currency,

(2) a distributed trustless system that prohibits fraud when trading cosmetic items, and

(3) no limits, which means cosmetics can freely be traded in-game as well as on third-party marketplaces.

Learn more about Ember Sword here.

