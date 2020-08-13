Bright Pattern Selected as Finalist for 'Disruptive Technology Solution of the Year' for Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards

Bright Pattern has been selected by Customer Contact Week, the world's largest customer contact event, as a finalist for Disruptive Technology Solution of the Year

SAN BRUNO, California, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel cloud contact center software, announces its placement as a finalist for the 2020 CCW Disruptive Technology Solution of the Year Award for Omni QM , the first omnichannel quality management software that allows companies to monitor the quality of 100% of customer interactions on all channels.

The winner will be announced at CCW, the world's largest customer experience event of the year. The Excellence Awards honor, recognize, and promote companies who drive innovation through superior customer experience performance. The Disruptive Technology Solution of the Year award is dedicated to recognizing innovative industry-leading thinking, creativity, and execution of effortless and personal customer experience technology.

Bright Pattern Omni QM

100% Comprehensive Omnichannel Quality Monitoring – AI to monitor every single interaction on every channel (chat, voice, SMS, email, messengers, and bots).

AI to monitor every single interaction on every channel (chat, voice, SMS, email, messengers, and bots). Omnichannel Micro-Level Monitoring – Measure and improve the quality of individual interactions on any channel. Interactions can be measured for sentiment and CSAT automatically. Supervisors can use Omni QM to identify low quality interactions, review recordings of the interaction, score, grade, and coach agents to improve quality.

– Measure and improve the quality of individual interactions on any channel. Interactions can be measured for sentiment and CSAT automatically. Supervisors can use Omni QM to identify low quality interactions, review recordings of the interaction, score, grade, and coach agents to improve quality. Omnichannel Macro-Level Quality Monitoring – In a simple dashboard, Supervisors, Directors, and VPs of CX can review sentiment and CSAT by channel type (calls vs. bots vs. text messages), by journey type ( mortgages vs. credit cards), by customer segment (gold vs. new customers), or agent pool ( Omaha agents vs at-home agents).

In a simple dashboard, Supervisors, Directors, and VPs of CX can review sentiment and CSAT by channel type (calls vs. bots vs. text messages), by journey type ( mortgages vs. credit cards), by customer segment (gold vs. new customers), or agent pool ( agents vs at-home agents). "In-the-Moment" Omnichannel Quality Management – Instantly route interactions below target SLA's (low sentiment or CSAT) to an agent with specific skill sets such as "retention specialist". Proactively reach out to customers for quick resolution. Additionally, interactions below target SLAs can be routed to supervisors so that individual agents can be scored and coached to improve service.

The solution identifies sentiment using Bright Pattern AI as well as best-of-breed AI from Google, IBM Watson, Lex, and Microsoft. Bright Pattern's Omni QM provides unique functionality for today's digital world.

Bright Pattern Omni QM is being used by one of the most innovative private healthcare organizations in Australia to offer high-quality patient care on traditional and emerging channels. The company needed innovative quality management that could evaluate 100% of customer interaction on every channel. "Omni QM is better than Verint because it can do all of our QA for every channel, all in one user interface," said the Head of Customer Experience. "I really like the omnichannel form designer and how easy it is to build eval questions."

"Most organizations struggle to evaluate the quality of interactions on non-voice channels," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "And those that do turn to multiple siloed solutions that are costly to set-up and manage, and don't provide a comprehensive view of quality across channels. Bright Pattern is the first to provide an all-in-one platform for omnichannel conversations and omnichannel quality management powered with artificial intelligence. The Bright Pattern solution allows supervisors to effortlessly monitor all customer interactions with AI, and score and coach agents regardless of physical location which is increasingly important now with the current pandemic."

Bright Pattern is the simplest, most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center with the highest ROI and fastest time to deploy in the industry (half the industry average). Bright Pattern ranked No. 1 for Interoperability, No. 1 for Platform Functionality, and No. 1 for Hosting Reliability and Scalability in the Ovum Buyer's Guide. Bright Pattern outranked Five9, NICE inContact, Avaya, Aspect, and 8x8 as a leading provider in the 2020 G2 Crowd Report, and was a leader in the 2020 Call Center Software FrontRunners Quadrant with customer ratings higher than Five9, Genesys PureCloud, NICE inContact, RingCentral, and Talkdesk. Additionally, Bright Pattern was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its omnichannel and AI capabilities.

Additional Information

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About CCW

Customer Contact Week is the world's largest customer contact event. This year, it's celebrating 21 years of CCW and groundbreaking industry growth.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634980/Bright_Pattern___Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com



SOURCE Bright Pattern