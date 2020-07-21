Bright Pattern Contact Center Provides Omnichannel Communications for COVID-19 Contact Tracing in the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is revolutionizing their contact tracing program with innovative contact center technology to contain the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the safety of their employees through cloud-based remote workforce technology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software for innovative companies, announced today that it was deployed by the United Kingdom for citizen outreach and contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The UK National Health Service (NHS) launched a technology-reliant testing and tracing campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19, utilizing Bright Pattern Contact Center Software for omnichannel communications.

The NHS Test and Trace Service selected Bright Pattern because of its innovative cloud-based software, speed of deployment, and ease of use requiring little to no product training for remote workforces. The NHS is using email, phone, and text message channels to communicate with infected individuals and contact those who may have been in contact with infected individuals.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected lives and company's around the world, and the call center industry is no exception." said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern's solutions can be used remotely, where work from home agents can seamlessly supplement companies current workforce to provide a personalized and effortless experience to your customers virtually. We are proud to help the country lead the way in contact tracing efforts and take massive strides to contain the virus."

Bright Pattern Virtual Call Center

Bright Pattern's cloud-based virtual call center solution for remote agents delivers all of the benefits of a traditional contact center solution while providing the additional benefits of the flexibility gained through the use of remote workers. Our virtual contact center software solution allows your organization to "flex" during peak or low times, recruit talent from any geography, and deliver a complete omnichannel customer experience. In addition, Bright Pattern provides a powerful omnichannel quality management solution that allows you to score 100% of all customer interactions and manage agent performance to better manage remote workers. This combination of advanced omnichannel virtual contact center software with embedded quality management makes Bright Pattern the clear choice for delivering the best customer and agent experience.

Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Features:

Business continuity – Keep your business going no matter what interruptions local offices or business settings face. Bright Pattern has a robust system designed to ensure uninterrupted continuity in the case of a local disaster or facility interruption.

– Keep your business going no matter what interruptions local offices or business settings face. Bright Pattern has a robust system designed to ensure uninterrupted continuity in the case of a local disaster or facility interruption. Scalability – Bright Pattern cloud call center software allows you to easily supplement your existing workforce with additional remote agents in minimal time.

– Bright Pattern cloud call center software allows you to easily supplement your existing workforce with additional remote agents in minimal time. Deploy in days – Bright Pattern was rated #1 by G2 Crowd for quickest time to deploy out of all CCaaS vendors in the industry with the highest ROI and ROI payback time. Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center can be deployed in days instead of the weeks it takes most CCaaS vendors.

– Bright Pattern was rated #1 by G2 Crowd for quickest time to deploy out of all CCaaS vendors in the industry with the highest ROI and ROI payback time. Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center can be deployed in days instead of the weeks it takes most CCaaS vendors. Geographic flexibility – allow agents to access the exact same information that they would typically access in their offices from anywhere with a stable internet connection.

– allow agents to access the exact same information that they would typically access in their offices from anywhere with a stable internet connection. Maintain voice quality across geographies – Bright Pattern's Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) software routes callers to the optimal agent.

– Bright Pattern's Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) software routes callers to the optimal agent. Built in quality assurance – Monitor 100% of interactions regardless of channel with AI-powered quality management with sentiment and speech analytics for automated quality assurance in real-time across the globe.

– Monitor 100% of interactions regardless of channel with AI-powered quality management with sentiment and speech analytics for automated quality assurance in real-time across the globe. Data privacy – Fully compliant with international regulations including PCI DSS, HIPAA, DGPR, TCPA, and SOC.

If you are experiencing a spike in calls as a result of the outbreak or need to deploy a remote workforce, Bright Pattern is prepared to deliver consultations and cloud services to existing and new customers. Please contact us at marketing@brightpattern.com , call 925-548-0532, or request a demo .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

