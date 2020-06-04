Bright Pattern Contact Center Deployed by Large Financial Institution to Support Paycheck Protection Program Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bright Pattern is helping one of the largest US banks support small business clients navigate this challenging time with the launch of its Paycheck Protection Program

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , announced today that it was chosen by a major financial services institution to support the transition from traditional brick-and-mortar call centers to a virtual contact center with a remote workforce.

This US-based financial service institution has always put the safety of its customers and employees first and was swift to adjust to the changing needs of customers and employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They selected Bright Pattern Contact Center as its cloud-based communication platform in order to provide employees safe, work-from-home technology that seamlessly connects agents to clients across traditional and digital communication channels like voice, chat, email, text messaging, bots, and more.

The financial institution needed to implement a virtual call center in days in order to maintain exceptional support and provide loan application guidance to clients. In just days the financial institution deployed Bright Pattern Call Center, onboarded thousands of virtual concurrent agents across the country, and is handling nearly 100,000 calls per day in order to process hundreds of thousands of loan applications. Bright Pattern was also selected because of its ability to scale at a moment's notice. The company expects to add additional virtual agents to the platform over the next few weeks.

Bright Pattern has the highest ROI and fastest deployment time of all cloud contact center vendors. This great speed and the advanced virtual call center capabilities of the platform were instrumental to the launch of the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Bright Pattern cloud-based call center solution meets the challenges of a remote call center and enables companies to connect with customers from anywhere in the world across all time zones. Agents can be located at numerous remote locations and be managed as one central pool of agents. This provides the efficiency of a centrally based contact center even if agents are geographically dispersed or at home locations. With Bright Pattern's omnichannel virtual call center software , a virtual call center agent can see the entire customer journey across all communication channels remotely, thereby providing an easy and personalized virtual customer experience. Bright Pattern is uniquely positioned to deliver remote capabilities with its ease of deployment, omnichannel conversations, omnichannel quality management, internal messaging for enhanced communications, and AI in a single platform.

Bright Pattern is also providing COVID-19 support to the call center industry with cloud solutions to supplement operations with remote workforce capabilities. "The cloud contact center solution supplements contact center operations so that organizations can remain productive and deliver a seamless customer experience without compromising the safety of its workforce," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "The COVID-19 pandemic has affected lives and companies around the world, and the call center industry is no exception. Bright Pattern is happy to be working with many leading companies around the globe who are working to support employees and customers through this unprecedented time."

Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Features:

Business Continuity – Keep your business going no matter what interruptions local offices or business settings face. Bright Pattern has a robust system designed to ensure uninterrupted continuity in the case of a local disaster or facility interruption.

Scalability – Bright Pattern cloud call center software allows you to easily supplement your existing workforce with additional remote agents in minimal time.

Deploy in Days – Bright Pattern was rated No. 1 by G2 Crowd for quickest time to deploy out of all CCaaS vendors in the industry with the highest ROI and ROI payback time. Bright Pattern Contact Center can be deployed in days instead of the weeks it takes most CCaaS vendors.

Geographic Flexibility – Allow agents to access the exact same information that they would typically access in their offices from anywhere with a stable Internet connection.

Maintain Voice Quality Across Geographies – Bright Pattern's Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) functionality routes callers to the optimal agent.

