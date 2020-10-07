Bright Pattern Boasts Record Financial Growth, New Customer Acquisition, and Technology Leadership

Bright Pattern, leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel cloud contact center for innovative companies, records over 100% bookings growth, named leader in CCaaS reports by Frost & Sullivan and Omdia

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern announced today record results for new cloud revenue growth, new customers, and technology innovations. Highlights include record growth, highest availability of any vendor, highest ROI, fastest time to deploy in the industry, and top ratings by customers.

Notable milestones include:

Record bookings growth rate of over 100% year-over-year driven by new customer acquisition, new partners, and distribution channels including the largest master agent in North America

Top rated cloud contact center by industry analyst Omdia (formerly Ovum) ranking #1 for Platform Functionality, Reliability, and Interoperability in 2020

Highest rated cloud contact center by customers

Highest ROI and Fastest Time to Deploy of all CCaaS providers based on G2 customer reviews with a deployment time less than half the industry average (1.6 months) and an ROI payback period two times better than the industry average.

Highest availability in the industry recently measured at 99.999%+ for the last 12 months.

Frost & Sullivan Industry Director Nancy Jamison noted, "Companies looking at emerging channels, omnichannel, and AI would do well to look at Bright Pattern...All channels are native to the platform, enabling true omnichannel conversations and omnichannel quality management." Bright Pattern also placed high for innovation in the latest Frost & Sullivan EMEA CCaaS Radar report out of 150 companies considered.

New Customer Acquisition and Innovative Use Cases

Innovative companies continue to trust in Bright Pattern to deliver effortless and personalized omnichannel customer service. New customers include leading startups, midsize companies, large enterprises and BPOs in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Bright Pattern has also signed over 200 customers in Latin America and eight of the world's top auto brands – including four of the top five and two ultra-luxury brands. In addition to these new customers, Bright Pattern also powers great customer experiences for:

The 2nd largest US bank

Major US-based airline

Two of the largest global healthcare providers

Two leading hotel chains in North America and Asia

and A leading global package delivery service provider

service provider Leading European travel exploration company who moved 100% remote

In the "new normal" created by the pandemic, customers are increasingly using digital channels and innovating the way they communicate with companies. The Bright Pattern platform has supported many innovative customer initiatives including the following:

The 2nd largest US bank deployed 2000 remote agents in two weeks to handle over 100,000 interactions per day for COVID Paycheck Protection Program loans

to handle over 100,000 interactions per day for COVID Paycheck Protection Program loans COVID tracing programs by South Korea Center for Disease Control and the United Kingdom's National Health Services

by South Korea Center for Disease Control and the National Health Services Free telehealth services for people suffering from stress due to COVID-19 lockdown in Mexico

for people suffering from stress due to COVID-19 lockdown in South African pizza chain uses AI to make pizza ordering easier and faster - customers can send a pizza emoji to the companies Facebook Messenger bot and receive their favorite pizza

The first ever invisible smart lock founded by ex-Apple employees that allows customers to video chat and share documents in-app to help with installation while on-the-go with a mobile device

to help with installation while on-the-go with a mobile device The leading men's hair care company to provide video consultations and SMS picture sharing for added safety and a reduction in in-person visits amid the pandemic

Regional hurricane disaster insurance company is able to turn every company employee into an agent to help customers during the hurricane season

New Technology Leadership

Bright Pattern is the first vendor to provide omnichannel conversations and omnichannel quality management with an all-in-one AI-powered solution. Omni QM allows 100% of interactions on every channel to be monitored for sentiment and provides quality scoring, grading and coaching. In Q2 Bright Pattern's Omni QM was named a finalist for "Disruptive Technology Solution of the Year" by Customer Contact Week (CCW), the largest customer contact event globally (after being named finalist for "Omnichannel Solution of the Year" in 2019).

Bright Pattern has the highest availability in the industry, recently measured at 99.999% for the last 12 months and offers nearly 100% uptime with an active-active architecture.

For companies looking to move to remote agents, Bright Pattern has been deployed in weeks for leading companies in North America and Europe with built in messaging for internal communication to help remote agents, built-in AI agent-assist, and Omni QM to allow every interaction to be evaluated in real-time and facilitate the coaching of remote agents. Agents can be managed efficiently as one virtual contact center even if dispersed around the world.

Bright Pattern released its Omnichannel Communication Interaction Platform for IT Service Management to automate up to 90% of existing ITSM processes with automation, artificial intelligence, and digital channels. The solution has been deployed by leading companies such as Randstad.

Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, commented: "This has been our best year at Bright Pattern yet. We knew we had created the easiest, most powerful AI cloud contact center and the validation from new customers of all sizes with innovative use cases, customer and industry analyst reviews, and our continued technological innovations have led to the fastest growth in the industry."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

