Briggs of Burton Rises to Global Challenges with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and Sapphire Systems

LONDON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Systems, a leading digital operating platform provider, today announced that Briggs of Burton, has selected RISE with SAP. The transformational SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP system, which has embedded AI and machine learning, is set to boost visibility, support decision-making and planning for the process engineering specialist, underpinning an ambitious growth strategy which will see its turnover increase to £100m by 2024. Briggs of Burton also represents the first company in the UK to sign up for SAP's new RISE with SAP offering, a comprehensive, intelligent, customer specific business-transformation-as-a-service offering. The project is set to go live by the end of the year following a six-month deployment.

Focused on the design, engineering and build of hygiene-led facilities for brewers, distilleries, pharma and biotech companies, and specialist food sectors, Briggs of Burton needed to replace an outdated legacy system with new future-proof ERP capabilities. Crucially these capabilities needed to include the very latest technologies, and maximise visibility and transparency from which to seamlessly manage projects, as well as in-depth reporting.

Working closely with Sapphire Systems, an SAP technology partner selected based on its extensive knowledge and experience of SAP platforms, as well as professionalism, dedication and team chemistry, Briggs of Burton anticipates that the project will deliver improved accuracy, visibility, insights and decision-making, as well as comprehensive reporting from which to shape planning. The RISE with SAP package was particularly appealing based on its ability to bring all aspects of a transformation together to simplify and integrate processes, crucially without the need to make high up front investments.

Facilitated by RISE, SAP's Ariba Network in particular will allow Briggs to tap into the world's largest B2B marketplace, and in doing so work more efficiently and effectively on all shared aspects of business commerce, proposals, contracts, invoices and payments, saving time and money.





"A true consulting partner and trusted advisor, Sapphire Systems helped us to review all of SAP's platforms in granular detail, drawing upon the team's extensive experience of SAP deployments, to ensure we opted for the best fit for our future business requirements," comments Nathan Beddoe, finance director at Briggs of Burton. "They paid close attention to understand all our specific needs and nuances, both those specific to our business and those of our parent company in China, and worked closely with us to scope out the best, most efficient platform for digital transformation, and indeed the best methodology to support our journey."

"As well as helping us to create a robust business case from which to help secure buy-in from stakeholders across the organisation, they guided us fully on the best path to seeing maximum value from our investment in SAP S/4HANA Cloud."

"Briggs of Burton is a great example of a company embracing a true cloud mind set to future proof its ERP and scale to support long term growth," comments Ian Caswell, CEO, Sapphire Systems. "Having worked closely with Briggs' team to review and analyse the respective capabilities of each SAP solutions with Sapphire, the team opted for S/4HANA Cloud on the basis of its breadth, depth and scale, and because it incorporates AI and machine learning."

"As a result of selecting RISE with SAP, and adopting S/4HANA on a cloud model, we anticipate that Briggs will be live within just six months, allowing them to progress their transformational journey quickly, and pursue their growth plans underpinned by the very best platform for their business."

"RISE with SAP is designed to help organisations who face challenges in migrating from on-premise legacy ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, through simplifying, focusing and supporting transformation to a truly intelligent enterprise," comments Michiel Verhoeven, managing director for UK and Ireland, SAP. "Garnering customer input and feedback was vital in the development of RISE, to understanding precisely what customers really need to drive transformation within their businesses, and we are delighted that Briggs of Burton has capitalised on RISE to embrace its own transformational journey with SAP S/4HANA Cloud at the helm."

