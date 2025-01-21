PORTLAND, Indiana, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade will be bringing its latest vehicle safety solutions and expertise to the World of Concrete exhibition in Las Vegas between January 21st and 23rd.

Construction has one of the highest rates of work-related deaths in the world. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction industry records hundreds of deaths year on year and has the fourth-highest fatality rate.

Brigade to bring vehicle safety solution expertise to World of Concrete

Truck incidents form a major percentage of construction worker deaths and injuries. These are often as a result of driver fatigue or challenging maneuverability due to the size and shape of vehicles and the associated blind spots.

To address these challenges, Brigade will be showcasing two new products – its AI Distraction Camera and MDR AI Cameras - which will be launched to the US market in February. Brigade will also have its White Sound bbs-tek backup alarm and Backeye360AI systems on display.

Brigade's new AI Distraction Camera is a driver drowsiness and attention warning solution that uses AI to analyze signs of distraction, drowsiness or inattention in drivers and alert them in the event a hazardous incident is about to occur. As well as physical signs and symptoms in human beings, the camera can also sense when a driver is not wearing a seatbelt, using a cell phone or smoking.

The latest MDR (Mobile Digital Recorder) AI Cameras include a driver-facing and forward-facing camera that are compatible with Brigade's MDR 600 Series and AI Connected Dashcams. The forward-facing camera detects potential collisions and provides crucial alerts to drivers in real time. This includes lane departure, headway monitoring and forward collision warnings. Meanwhile, the driver-facing camera will monitor signs of driver drowsiness, such as yawning and head movements and identifies behaviors like cell phone usage and smoking. The Hazard Warning Unit – which can be added as an optional extra - combines a visual display and buzzer to ensure drivers receive immediate notifications.

Both systems can be fully integrated with Brigade's Connected services, allowing fleet managers to access alerts and video clips instantly.

Corey Heniser, CEO of Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"We're looking forward to returning to the World of Concrete to present our latest safety solutions for the construction industry and discussing with operators the best devices to meet and enhance their requirements. We will be on site with our new booth, product display and branding so there will be lots of new things for visitors to discover. Come by and say 'hi' – we'll be happy to meet you."

Brigade Electronics will be attending World of Concrete at Las Vegas Convention Center from January 21st to 23rd and exhibiting its range of plant and machinery safety systems. Find them at booth N2853.

