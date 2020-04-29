Brierley has Emerged as 2020 SPARK Matrix Leader in the Customer Loyalty Solutions Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Brierley, a globally recognized leader in loyalty technology, strategy and execution, as the 2020 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global customer loyalty solutions market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Brierley and twelve other vendors by evaluating the companies product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on how each vendor participant ranks related to its competitors along several axis representing a range of performance parameters coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact.

The Quadrant SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Brierley and twelve other vendors' performance in the categories of technology excellence and customer impact.

According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' "Market Outlook: Customer Loyalty Solutions, 2020-2025, Worldwide", the loyalty technology and solutions are evolving with enhanced focus on improving personalized customer experience. Global customer loyalty solutions vendors are making significant investments to add functionalities for personalized marketing and communication, personalized recommendation, gamification and customer experience tools, customer analytics and artificial intelligence, and integration with best-of-breed marketing, commerce, and customer experience tools.

"Brierley, with its robust LoyaltyOnDemand platform and end-to-end loyalty service capabilities, has secured strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned as the technology leader," said Sachin Birajdar, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Brierley's comprehensive industry experience, robust technology platform, and loyalty service capabilities offer strong customer ownership experience, enabling brands to provide superior customer experience, build brand loyalty, and improve profitability."

"For marketing and technology leaders that are driven to transform their business into a customer centric organization, LoyaltyOnDemand plays a key role in helping them achieve their vision. Unlike our competitors, LoyaltyOnDemand encapsulates the tremendous depth of our industry experience while offering the latest UX design principles and architecture to enable ultimate flexibility in program design, customer personalization and cloud native scale. " – Bill Swift, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer

About Brierley

Brierley is the industry leader — transforming loyalty around the world. The company's focus is turning client challenges into successful and profitable loyalty program solutions. Brierley brings together innovative thought leadership, unparalleled expertise and advanced technologies to help brands win customers' hearts and minds.

Brierley's LoyaltyOnDemand® represents a powerful evolution in loyalty technology. This intuitive platform empowers everything a loyalty program demands to engage customers across every channel and touchpoint. LoyaltyOnDemand is also continuously evolving with new features to keep programs on the leading edge. In addition, Brierley offers the full breadth of services to drive unprecedented loyalty success: program design, strategy, research, analytics, customer insights, creative and digital solutions.

Brierley is U.S.-based and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Research Institute, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. To learn more about Brierley, visit http://www.brierley.com/

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

