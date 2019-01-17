BridgeStreet Received a Remarkable Business Travel Award

BridgeStreet recognizes their valued clients, guests, supply partners and expanding global team

RESTON, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Travel Awards, sponsored by Buying Business Travel, the UK's leading online and print publication for travel and meetings buyers and arrangers, recognized BridgeStreet - the leading global travel platform of extended stay accommodations - at the Business Travel Show in London, UK.

BridgeStreet received a Business Travel Award for one of its Six Ways to Stay™ verticals, serviced apartments. Six Ways to Stay is BridgeStreet's innovative product line that enables corporate travel managers, clients and business travelers to book professionally-operated extended stay accommodations under one platform on bridgestreet.com. BridgeStreet has become a leader in the category, steadily improving the 7+ night industry for business travel.

The Business Travel Awards recognize the best in business travel excellence and innovation each year. The publication reports that this year they saw a record number of entries across 22 categories. The judges from the travel management community have quoted that "BridgeStreet had upped its game as a global provider, and is offering an excellent, segmented product for the business traveler." The company kindly thanks their clients, guests, global supply partners and teammates for all of the hard work in 2018 that made this honor possible.

This is yet another achievement in the global business travel industry that BridgeStreet has earned in the past year, and signals the company's continuing ascent to a worldwide leadership role as a platform of multiple accommodation options for global business travelers. In addition to extended stay serviced apartments, BridgeStreet also has an extensive portfolio of professionally operated extended stay hotels, hotels, furnished homes, design-led hostels and urban/resort vacation rentals.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized as a global leader in this ever-evolving 7+ night, extended stay accommodation industry," said BridgeStreet's CEO, Sean Worker. "We work relentlessly to make business travel better and it is a true reward for us to be recognized by our colleagues, friends and competitors," he added.

BridgeStreet's Six Ways to Stay has been a blockbuster technology platform; created to solve the industry's most persistent pain points – for travellers, corporate travel managers, relocation managers and the global supply community. Pricing transparency, ease of booking, and the unsurpassed confidence that BridgeStreet provides for the sharing economy are widely recognized as material, industry improvements. BridgeStreet forecasts that 2019 will be another year of technology innovation. The company will continue to disrupt industry norms for 7+ extended business stays.

At the start of 2019, BridgeStreet announced two updates to their technology platform – a new mobile app and 80k+ unique urban dwellings. Both respond to the growing interest in alternative accommodations and a steep increase in businesses that now allow for more employee choice – a key factor for improving employee morale and productivity.

ABOUT BRIDGESTREET

We help businesses find, and book trusted accommodations anywhere so they can work, live and sleep well, guaranteed.

BridgeStreet.com is the first technology platform built specifically for extended stay business travel bookings. With Hospitality experiences in more than 22,600 cities in over 130 countries, BridgeStreet is the travel technology leader in the extended stay corporate travel sector. BridgeStreet's innovative product line, Six Ways to Stay™, connects a global marketplace of millions of extended stay hotels, serviced apartments, branded hotels, furnished homes, urban/resort vacation rentals, and design-led hostels to companies who want a leading edge, customizable travel technology solution. In addition to providing built-in demand for hospitality operators from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team, BridgeStreet is recognized as the worldwide, trusted expert in business extended stay travel management.

