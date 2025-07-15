Bridge to Life™ Unveils Groundbreaking 12-Month Clinical Trial Data on HOPE at World Transplant Congress 2025

Pivotal Findings Spotlighted in Plenary Session, Late-Breaking Presentations, and Symposium on Next-Gen Liver Preservation

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a global leader in organ preservation and perfusion technology, today announced the presentation of key clinical data at the 2025 World Transplant Congress (WTC), the joint congress of the American Society of Transplantation (AST), the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), and The Transplantation Society (TTS), in San Francisco, August 2-6, 2025. A major highlight will be the unveiling of 12-month follow-up results from the pivotal Bridge to HOPE trial, showcasing the clinical and economic impact of hypothermic oxygenated perfusion (HOPE) in liver transplantation. Bridge to Life's data will be featured across multiple oral presentations—including a Plenary Session—and late-breaking abstracts, underscoring the company's leadership in advancing transplant science.

The following are scheduled presentations at WTC 2025:

Plenary Session

Presentation Title: Hypothermic-Oxygenated and Normothermic Machine Perfusion: A Risk-Matched Post-Hoc Comparison of the Bridge to Hope Randomized Trial with Prospectively Collected Institutional Outcomes

Date: Monday, August 4th

Time: 10:30 AM -10:45 AM PT

Presenter: Chase J. Wehrle, MD, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

ILTS 2025 Young Investigators Award Winner

Poster Presentations

Poster Title: Impact of Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion on Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury in Liver Transplantation: Stratified Analysis Based on Donor Age

Date: Monday, August 4th

Time: 3:30 PM -4:30 PM PT

Presenter: Marco Maria Pascale, MD, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli, Rome, Italy

Poster Title: Mitochondrial Injury and Function Comparing Hypothermic and Normothermic Machine Perfusion of Human Livers

Date: Tuesday, August 5th

Time: 3:30 PM-4:30 PM PT

Speaker: Omer Faruk Karakaya, MD, Department of Inflammation and Immunity, Lerner Research Institute - Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Oral Abstract Presentations

Abstract Title: Economic Assessment of Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion in Liver Transplantation

Date: Tuesday, August 5th

Time: 5:26 PM -5:35 PM PT

Presenter: David Axelrod, MD, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, OH

Abstract Title: Decreased Rejection Severity with Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion: Sub Analysis from a Pivotal Multicenter Trial of HOPE for Liver Transplantation

Date: Wednesday, August 6th

Time: 9:20 AM -9:29 AM PT

Presenter: David J. Reich, MD, FACS, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA

Late-Breaking Oral Abstract

Presentation Title: Novel Approach to Viability Assessment of Split Liver Grafts Using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion

Date: Sunday, August 3rd

Time: 3:11 PM -3:20 PM PT

Presenter: Geofia Crasta, MD, Cleveland Clinic - Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland, OH

Presentation Title: Clinical and Logistical Impact of Machine Perfusion in a Low Volume Liver Transplant Center

Date: Sunday, August 3rd

Time: 3:20 PM -3:29 PM PT

Presenter: Marco Maria Pascale, MD, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli, Rome, Italy

Presentation Title: Immunomodulation through Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion in Liver Transplantation: Biomarker Analysis in Peripheral Blood

Date: Tuesday, August 5th

Time: 8:15 AM -9:30 AM PT

Presenter: Marco Maria Pascale, MD, Policlinico Universitario Fondazione Agostino Gemelli, Rome, Italy

Presentation Title: Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) in Pediatric Liver Transplantation: A Multicenter Study

Date: Wednesday, August 6th

Time: 10:09 AM – 10:18 AM PT

Presenter: Francisco Hernández Oliveros, MD, La Paz Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Bridge to Life™ will also be sponsoring a symposium on Monday, August 4, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 AM PDT on "Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE): From Science to Clinical Impact." The symposium will take place in the Moscone Center, Room 307.

Moderator: Garret Roll, MD, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Speakers:

David Axelrod, MD, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, OH

David Foley, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI

Andrea Schlegel, MD, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH

About Bridge to Life™ Ltd

Bridge to Life™ Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart™1 Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations globally.

1VitaSmart™ is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart™ is pending FDA approval in the United States.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/Bridge_to_Life_New_Logo.jpg