BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Italian luggage maker BRIC'S in partnership with BranDNA are thrilled to announce the opening of BRIC'S first China brick-and-mortar shop in the bustling Wangfujing shopping district of Beijing.

This strategic entry follows BRIC'S remarkable success in key Asian markets such as Japan and Korea, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion journey.

BRIC'S Partners With BranDNA To Launch First Brick-and-Mortar Store In Mainland China.

Founded in 1952, BRIC'S has become synonymous with luxury and elegance, famous for its premium leather craftsmanship and the meticulous artistry that goes into every piece of luggage, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation and function.

The newly opened BRIC'S store at Dong An Rui Jin in Beijing offers a diverse range of its signature collections, including the BELLAGIO, FIRENZE, LIFE, and X-COLLECTION tailored to discerning traveler needs.

"We see great potential in the Chinese market, especially as travel rebounds post-pandemic," stated Attilio Briccola, CEO of BRIC'S. "This partnership with BranDNA is pivotal in ensuring that our brand is strategically positioned for success. BranDNA's deep industry expertise and robust network will help us present our elegant creations to a whole new audience."

China's travel sector is booming, with outbound trips expected to reach 130 million this year and domestic travel up by 14.3% in the first half of 2024, per the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This surge presents a key opportunity for BRIC'S.

James Chen, CEO of BranDNA, shared, "We are excited to satisfy the burgeoning demand of today's travelers who seek both style and utility in their travel accessories. With BRIC'S, we aim to set a new standard in the Chinese luggage market."

With over 20 years of brand management experience in China, BranDNA manages strong portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, including 7 For All Mankind, United Arrows, Pink House, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Ben Sherman, Body Glove, Borghese and many others.

Visit the new BRIC'S location at Dong An Rui Jin, Store F1-11, No. 138 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, and experience the art of Italian craftsmanship.

About BranDNA

With a comprehensive functional service, including China entry strategy, merchandising, retail management, business development network marketing, and more, BranDNA offers a one-stop solution and a safer and efficient road for brands entering China and Southeast Asia.

Discover more about BranDNA at www.brandna.net or connect via LinkedIn at BranDNA.

About BRIC'S

BRIC'S is a luxury Italian luggage brand known worldwide for its exceptionally designed luggage including trolleys, duffles, handbags, briefcases, and other leather and nylon goods. BRIC'S collections have always been characterized by constant development, where research and Heritage, innovation and tradition, functionality, and elegance are intertwined and balanced with skilled craft, advanced technology, and interpretation of new trends, creating a perfect fusion between shape, function, and design. Today, BRIC'S reflects timeless elegance typical of its province, Lake Como, harmoniously blending with the urban and cosmopolitan style of Milan – the city that hosts its most important Flagship Store in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele.

For more information: www.brics.it | IG @bricsmilano | FB @bricsmilano

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567616/BRIC_S_Partners_With_BranDNA_To_Launch_First_Brick_and_Mortar_Store_In.jpg