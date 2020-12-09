BRI UMKM EXPO[RT] BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 Goes Virtual to Connect Indonesia's Leading MSMEs with International Buyers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) (Ticker: BBRI.JK) is to hold the second annual BRI UMKM EXPO[RT] BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 at the Jakarta Convention Center, December 10-13, 2020. The virtual, which provides selected MSMEs with a platform to meet the world, started on December 1, 2020. Registrations are now open until December 13, 2020.

Being the first of its kind, BRI UMKM EXPO[RT] BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 platform introduces the virtual "Business Matching" program, providing businesses with a real-time chatting feature, connecting MSME with more than 50 prospective buyers from North America, Middle East, Europe & Asia. Participants can also teleport into a 3D virtual tour with 360-degree navigation while participating in live-stream talk shows and coaching clinics conducted by government Ministers and prominent industry figures.

Initially a measure taken in response to the pandemic, virtual events have since grown to have a more profound impact on the way people do business. As discovered by a survey by Northstar Meeting Group, which found that people view virtual events as an important tool for businesses to connect with customers. With all things considered, BRI UMKM EXPO[RT] BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 therefore is an ideal platform for MSMEs to overcome the challenges COVID-19.

"We aim to connect potential buyers around the world with Indonesia's finest MSMEs in a virtual business ecosystem. The Business Matching Program provides a cost-efficient scheme for buyers to interact with business owners and book private meetings, making it convenient for both parties to do transactions during the event," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI, the largest state-owned bank in Indonesia.

This year, over 400 MSMEs will showcase their finest products in four categories: Fashion, Accessories & Beauty, Home Decor & Craft, and Food & Beverage.

"Through the virtual ecosystem, we hope to stimulate MSMEs' contribution to Indonesia's economy and boost exports. We are confident that the virtual event will help business owners familiarise themselves with a digital ecosystem and acclimatize to shifting paradigms of business," added Sunarso.

To join the virtual exhibition, potential buyers can now register online here and download the catalogue if you can provide a prior to the event.

For further details about the event and registration, please visit www.brilianpreneur.com.

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)