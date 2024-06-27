BRI takes top spot in Indonesia and ranks 15th in the 2024 Fortune Southeast Asia 500, Further Cementing its Industry Prominence

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) achieved a remarkable milestone by leading the banking industry in Indonesia in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list. On June 18, globally renowned business media Fortune announced the inaugural list, which ranks the 500 largest companies in Southeast Asia based on revenue, profit and assets.

Jakarta (06/27) - The 2024 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 announces BRI leads the Indonesian banking industry and achieves regional Top 15 status. Fortune announced the list on June 18th, which ranks the 500 largest companies in Southeast Asia based on revenue, profit and assets.

In the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, BRI ranked 15th among the 500 listed companies with recorded revenue of $14.9 billion, profit of $3.9 billion and total assets of $127.6 billion, according to Fortune's official website. The ranking includes companies from seven Southeast Asian countries: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines and Cambodia. Indonesia leads with 110 companies, followed by Thailand with 107 companies, Malaysia with 89 companies, and Singapore with 84 companies. In addition, Vietnam has 70 companies on the list, the Philippines 38, and Cambodia 2.

"The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 reflects a dynamic and rapidly changing Southeast Asian region, whose main economies are growing faster than those in Europe or the United States. This is partly due to Southeast Asia's increasingly significant role in the global economy, highlighted by the fact that many Global 500 multinational companies have shifted more of their supply chains to Southeast Asian countries," said Clay Chandler, Executive Editor of Fortune Asia.

This achievement further complements BRI's previous recognition on the international stage. Forbes previously named BRI as the largest company in Indonesia in the Forbes Global 2000 list for the year 2024.

"Amid global economic uncertainties and an era of high interest rates, BRI's success in gaining recognition from Forbes and Fortune proves that the international community recognizes and appreciates BRI's strategic response to challenges. This has proven to be a successful foundation for achieving positive performance results and positioning BRI as a leader in the banking industry in Indonesia," said BRI CEO Sunarso.

