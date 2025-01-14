BRI Distributes Rp20.33 Trillion Interim Dividend, Driving Value for Shareholders and State

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) is pleased to announce it will distribute Rp135 per share of interim dividends, totaling Rp20.33 trillion. The distribution takes place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, and demonstrates BRI's commitment to generating shareholder value.

BRI President Director Sunarso announces a Rp20.33 trillion interim dividend distribution, creating value for both the Government of Indonesia and the many shareholders from among the general public.

BRI President Director Sunarso explained that this decision to distribute dividends shows the company's dedication to providing sustainable profits for shareholders, and it reflects BRI's confidence in a strong business foundation and promising growth prospects. He commented: "This is proof that BRI is committed to creating value and providing real benefits to shareholders, especially for the Government of Indonesia as the majority shareholder."

Under BRI's share ownership structure, the state holds 53.19% of the shares (80.61 billion shares) and the public owns 46.81% (70.95 billion). In line with this split, the Government of Indonesia received Rp10.88 trillion of interim dividends out of the Rp20.33 trillion total, while public shareholders received Rp9.45 trillion.

This distribution not only provides direct benefits for the state, but also for the many retail shareholders from the general public. With a total of 653,251 shareholders (as of December 2024), the number of BBRI shareholders is the highest out of all stocks traded on the Indonesia Stock Exchange and is growing, effectively broadening the benefits that BRI brings to the Indonesian people and the state.

In addition to serving as a positive signal for the Indonesian capital market, the distribution also shows BRI's consistent dedication to carrying out its business transformation. Beyond maintaining performance, BRI's transformation strives to create long-term value—for shareholders as well as all stakeholders across Indonesia's economy. With a robust business foundation, BRI is optimistic that it can continue to make significant contributions to national economic development.

