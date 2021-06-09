Brewing Ingredients Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248523644

The brewing ingredients market includes five major sources: malt extract, adjuncts/grains, hops, beer yeast, and beer additives. Malt extract is further bifurcated into standard malt and specialty malt. Specialty malt is sub-segmented into crystal, roasted, dark, and others. Different types of beers are obtained by using different sources of brewing ingredients. For instance, roasted malt is used for producing the porter type of beer. The malt extract segment dominated the global market for brewing ingredients and accounted for a larger share in 2020. Beer additives accounted for the second-largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020.

By source, the malt extract is expected to hold the largest share in the market, during the forecast period

Types of malt extracts differ depending on the grains that are used when making them. The production of malt extracts begins by grinding malt, followed by mashing under controlled conditions to produce various degrees of starch breakdown and resultant fermentability. This involves carefully controlling the pH and using multiple temperature steps during mashing. In the next step, the wort is separated from the spent grains in lauter tuns or mash filters. Both these methods produce high-quality worts and can be set up for high throughput, with as many as 10–14 brews per day. The further steps include boiling, trub removal, vacuum evaporation, and spray drying.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Brewing Ingredients Market"

172 – Tables

48 – Figures

201 – Pages

The macro brewery as a brewery size is expected to hold one of the largest shares in the brewing ingredients market, in terms of value, in 2021

On the basis of brewery size, the market is classified into macro brewery and craft brewery. Macro or large breweries are defined as breweries with annual beer production of ≥ 6 million barrels. The most popular macro breweries include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), China Resources Snow Breweries Limited (China), and Carlsberg Group (Denmark). These breweries generally operate on a global scale, shipping their products to customers across the world. Anheuser-Busch owns the biggest brewery in the world. Large breweries usually have a large staff as well. These breweries employ staff to handle the brewing process, administrative staff, logistics of distribution, teams for marketing and finance, and every role imaginable required for a business to operate. Craft beers are perceived as healthier beers as they may offer help in lowering the rate of cardiovascular disease, improved bone density due to the presence of bone-developing elements such as silicon, lower the risk of joint issues such as arthritis, and increased high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels which help lower cholesterol, and lower the instances of diabetes.

By form, the dry form will drive the demand for brewing ingredients, in terms of value, in 2021

Based on form, the market is categorized as dry and liquid. Dry brewing ingredients such as dry malt extract (DME) are produced the same way as liquid malt extract, except it goes through an additional dehydration step, which reduces the water content down to about 2%. Because of the lower water content, DME tends to have a better shelf life without the darkening issues of light malt extract. It offers more fermentable extract by weight. Thus, less of it is required to achieve the target gravity. Moreover, as a powder, DME is easier to measure in precise increments. With a digital scale, it can be measured out in fractions of an ounce. This makes DME a great choice for priming, supplementing beer recipes, and for making gravity adjustments.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=248523644

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the majority market share, in the global brewing ingredients market, in terms of value, in 2021

On the basis of the regional area, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of World (RoW). Due to the increase in population and rise in disposable income, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share during the review period. The drinking preferences of the population in this region are gradually shifting toward alcoholic culture. The large, increasing population and the growing market mean that the demand for brewing ingredients is still promising. Another factor is the densely populated areas that are not completely tapped by beer manufacturing and brewing ingredient companies. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, increase in environmental concerns, rise in disposable income of growing middle class, and rising demand for craft beers are factors consequently fueling the demand for brewing ingredients market in this sector.

Key players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a survey of the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the brewing ingredients market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China), Boortmalt (Belgium), Malteurop Groupe (France), Rahr Corporation (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Viking Malt (Sweden), Lesaffre (France), Maltexco S.A. (Chile), and Simpsons Malt (UK). among others.

Related Reports:

Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market by Product (Extracts and Ingredients), Source (Soy, Wheat, and Rye), Grade (Standard malt and Specialty malt), Application (Beverages, Food, and Pharmaceuticals), Form (Dry and Liquid), Region – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/malt-ingredients-market-97763660.html

Beer Processing Market by Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Beer Type (Lager, Ale & stout, Specialty beer, Low alcohol beer), Distribution Channel, Price Category, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/beer-processing-market-133306342.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/brewing-ingredient-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/brewing-ingredient.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets