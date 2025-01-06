Brewing Connections and Spotlighting Café Culture: MIFB 2025 Hosts MNCC in Collaboration with MSCA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) proudly announces its partnership with the Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) to host the Malaysia National Coffee Championship (MNCC) from 2025 to 2027. This collaboration highlights MIFB's commitment to fostering the country's café culture while introducing the Malaysia Café Expo, a dedicated platform for coffee and tea innovations.

Industry experts share insights at a panel discussion during the Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB).

Aligned with the theme Future-Ready F&B: Serving the Evolution of Trends, MIFB 2025 focuses on specialty coffee, Ready-To-Eat (RTE) and Ready-To-Cook (RTC) products, and digital advancements in the F&B industry. Scheduled for 30 July–1 August 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the event will feature local and international exhibitors, alongside the semi-finals and finals of the MNCC. This prestigious competition celebrates Malaysia's specialty coffee talent, bringing baristas, brewers, and coffee tasters to the forefront.

Kelvin Ngow, President of MSCA, remarked, "Our café culture has undergone a robust evolution, driven by a new generation of coffee enthusiasts. Through the MNCC and our partnership with MIFB, we aim to elevate local talent and showcase Malaysia as a global coffee player."

The café sector's growth reflects Malaysia's ability to blend global trends with local flavours. Brands like Boncafe and Da Di Coffee exemplify this harmony, combining specialty coffee with the traditional kopi culture. The Malaysia Café Expo, co-located with MIFB 2025 and MyFoodTech 2025, aims to amplify these efforts, offering a platform for exhibitors in coffee, tea, and related industries.

Paul Lee, Chief Executive, Markets, Constellar, added, "Our partnership with MSCA strengthens MIFB's role in connecting businesses, communities, and cultures. Hosting MNCC underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and resilience in the F&B sector while promoting Malaysia's vibrant café scene."

MIFB 2025 positions itself as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and growth across Malaysia's F&B and café industries, reinforcing the nation's leadership in the regional food and beverage landscape.

Read the full press release here . For more information on MIFB 2025 or to register as an exhibitor, please visit https://mifb.com.my .

About MIFB



Organised by Constellar, MIFB is Malaysia's premier food and beverage trade event, connecting local and international players across the supply chain to explore solutions and drive industry growth.

About Constellar

Constellar, Asia's premier MICE partner, curates events and connects global networks for sustainable growth, managing Singapore EXPO and fostering innovation across key industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588495/IMG_5901_Updated.jpg