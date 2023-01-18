Breastfeeding Accessories Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.70 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 8.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Breastfeeding Accessories Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Breastfeeding Accessories Market" By Product (Breast Shells, Nipple Care Products, Breastfeeding Pumps, Breast Pads), By Competitive Landscape, and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Breastfeeding Accessories Market size was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.70 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.25% from 2023 to 2030

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Overview

Breastfeeding accessories are products that are meant to be used by lactating mothers to assist during breastfeeding. There are many such accessories like breastfeeding pumps, nipple care products, breast shells and pads, breast milk bottles, and breast milk storage bags. Along with the normally lactating mothers, breastfeeding accessories are also useful for mothers who are having difficulties in lactation to improve their milk flow.

In recent years, awareness of breastfeeding accessories has increased across the female population of the world. Companies are also doing their best to increase the penetration of breastfeeding products into the market as a result of growing spending on baby care products. Alongside this, many factors such as growing government support, growing demand for advanced health products, awareness of health benefits offered by breast milk, and overall rising birth rates in many countries, have greatly fueled the growth of the breastfeeding accessories market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Medela LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuby, Newell Brands, Mayborn Group Limited, Ameda, Pigeon Corporation, Artsana S.p.A., Handi-Craft Company and Edgewell Personal Care.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Breastfeeding Accessories Market into Product, and Geography.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market, by Product

Breast Shells



Nipple Care Products



Breastfeeding Pumps



Breast Pads



Breastmilk Preparation & Cleaning Products



Others

Breastfeeding Accessories Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research