Breast Pumps Market size worth $ 1.80 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.31% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing number of newborns across the globe, rising women's employment, and the increasing number of women joining the general workforce are expected to drive the breast pumps market over the predicted years.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Breast Pumps Market" By Product (Open System Breast Pump and Closed System Breast Pump), By Technology (Electric Breast Pump and Manual Breast Pump), By End-user (Hospital and Home Care), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Breast Pumps Market size was valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.80 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Breast Pumps Market Overview

The growing number of newborns across the globe and rising women employment are expected to drive the breast pumps market over the predicted years. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow in the approaching years due to rising healthcare costs and technical improvements in medical equipment. Additionally, it is anticipated that the introduction of the idea of human milk banks and the rising number of women entering the workforce would boost the market during the anticipated time.

There are some limitations and difficulties that may prevent the market from expanding. Factors such as declining birth rates, growing fertility-related issues, and availability of breast milk substitutes are likely to act as market restraints. In contrast, the breast pump sector has grown at a rapid pace in recent years and is projected to continue in the future. Due to low patient knowledge, rising Asian countries currently have a moderate adoption rate. The market's future viability will be aided by economic development in these regions, as well as an increase in patients' disposable money. Manufacturers who invest in these fast-emerging areas can expect to see quick growth if pricing and distribution strategies are implemented correctly, creating a large market for breast pumps.

Key Developments

November 2020 – Medela and Aeroflow Breastpumps have created a fantasy at-home breastfeeding and pumping room makeover for moms all around the country.

– Medela and Aeroflow Breastpumps have created a fantasy at-home breastfeeding and pumping room makeover for moms all around the country. September 2020 – Willow collected USD 55 million to extend its product line to include more options for new mothers after introducing a novel, wearable breast pump for women.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Medela, Inc., Ameda, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Handi-Craft Company, Mayborn Group, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hygeia Medical Group Ii, Pigeon Corporation, and Whittlestone Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Breast Pumps Market On the basis of Product, Technology, End-user, and Geography.

Breast Pumps Market, By Product

Open System Breast Pump



Closed System Breast Pump





Breast Pumps Market, By Technology

Electric Breast Pump



Single Electric Breast Pump





Double Electric Breast Pump



Manual Breast Pump





Breast Pumps Market, By End-User

Hospital



Home Care





Breast Pumps Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

