Breast Pump Market to Reach USD 890.73 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast Pump Industry is Segmented By Product Type (Closed System Breast Pumps, Open System Breast Pumps), By Technology (Manual Breast Pumps, Electric Breast Pumps), By Application (Personal Use Pumps, Hospital Grade Pumps): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

The global breast pumps market was valued at USD 461.1 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 890.73 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the breast pumps market are:

Increased birth rates, especially in emerging nations, signal a rise in the number of breastfeeding moms, who could become a major market for breast pumps. A rise in mothers' purchasing power as a result of an increase in the number of dual-income households has a beneficial impact on the breast pump market.

Additionally, lactating moms are becoming more and more aware of the advantages and significance of breastfeeding. Due to the global rise in literacy rates, people are now eager to incorporate new medical technologies into their daily lives.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-2B81/Breast_Pump

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Auto-2B81/Breast_Pump

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BREAST PUMP MARKET

There are several breast pumps available that meet the demands of nursing mothers, giving consumers more options for affordable purchases. Additionally, lactating moms are becoming more and more aware of the advantages and significance of breastfeeding. Due to the global rise in literacy rates, people are now eager to incorporate new medical technologies into their daily lives. High adoption rates are indicated by the great economic growth in developing markets. Therefore, the market for breast pumps is growing due to increased knowledge of breastfeeding, an increase in disposable income, and technical developments. The market for breast pumps has expanded as a result of the increased availability of technologically improved breast pumps, such as single and double electric pumps, as well as increased knowledge of the advantages of breastfeeding.

The timing of feedings can be managed by caretakers by pumping milk. They can choose a schedule that works for them and stick to it, pumping as needed. Controlling feeding times can make it easier to go back to work and possibly free up more time. This factor is expected to drive the breast pump market growth.

One method of addressing problems with breast milk supply is by pumping, and this factor is expected to further increase the use of breast pumps thereby driving the market. To enhance their supply, some people decide to pump after every breastfeeding session. If someone is worried about their milk supply, pumping can also help them accumulate a freezer supply.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-2B81/breast-pumps

BREAST MARKET SHARE:

Based on type, the open-system breast pump market was the most popular since it was more widely available and used. The barrier ensures that your breast milk goes through an entirely hygienic system by preventing leakage into the pump. A pump with an open system has no barrier. Before operating the pump again, care must be taken to thoroughly clean the tubing and make sure it has totally dried out.

The electric breast pump segment is expected to be the most lucrative, due to the widespread availability of single and double-electric-based breast pumps. For women who express frequently or exclusively, an electric breast pump is the best option because it is quicker than a manual pump, allowing you to express and retain more breast milk in less time. This is especially ideal for mothers who must express themselves at work but may only have a short window of time to do so.

Because of the large number of baby boomers, rising disposable incomes, and unfulfilled demand in the region, analysts predict that the Asia Pacific will expand. Furthermore, the APAC breast pump business anticipates that India and Japan would experience rapid growth.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-2B81/Breast_Pump

Key Market Players

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V..

Pigeon Corporation

Hygeia Health

Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd.

Babybelle Asia Ltd.

Ardo Medical AG.

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Albert Manufacturing US

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode= ALLI-Auto-2B81&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Click here to see related reports on Breast pump market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports