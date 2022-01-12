Breast Lesion Localization Market worth $305 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Breast Lesion Localization Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope (ROLL,RSL), Magnetic, Electromagnetic Localization), Usage (Breast Biopsy, Lumpectomy), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global is expected to reach USD 305 million by 2026 from USD 244 million in 2021, will grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The reasons such as growing incidence of breast cancer, growing ageing population and the rising awareness on the early detection of breast cancer contributes to the growth of breast lesion localization market. However, uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures can restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown it triggered is clearly visible in various industries, including the breast lesion localization market. The overall growth of various sectors has been heavily impacted, specifically in countries with a high incidence rate of COVID-19, such as China, the US, and several European countries (Russia, Italy, and Spain, among others). While industries such as oil & petroleum, aeronautics, and mining are experiencing a steep fall in revenue, the healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries are optimizing this situation to serve a maximum number of patients and healthcare professionals.

The breast biopsy market witnessed a loss of business, and the trend continued till December 2020. Unfavorable changes in regulations and guidelines are hampering the growth of this industry. Initially, the breast lesion localization market was affected due to the changed protocols to ensure social distancing for limiting the spread of the virus. There was an overall restructuring of breast cancer care in most countries and regions to limit hospital admissions and therapy-induced immune-related complications. Major regulatory authorities across the globe (such as the CDC, the WHO, the MHRA, the TGA, and the EMA) have identified that breast cancer patients are at greater risk of COVID-19 infection than healthy adults. Thus, screening, diagnostic exams, and surgical procedures are being restricted or postponed at hospitals and breast centers, especially in the case of lower-risk patients, considering that most screening and localization procedures require very close contact between patients and caregivers. Moreover, patients are also less likely to seek consultation during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid visiting hospitals or care center premises. This caused disruption in the breast cancer diagnosis as well as treatment market in 2020.

In terms of value, the wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020.

Based on type, the market is segmented into wire localization, radioisotope localization, magnetic localization, electromagnetic localization, and other localization methods. The wire localization segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The appropriate localization of abnormal tissues, the minimum removal of normal tissues, minimum scarring, and the availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices are the major factors driving the growth of the wire localization segment.

Radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) segment accounted for a largest share of the radioisotope localization market in 2020

Radioisotope localization is used for preoperative nonpalpable lesion localization during breast cancer surgeries as well as for sentinel lymph node mapping in cancer staging. By type, the radioisotope localization methods market is segmented into radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) and radioactive seed localization (RSL). Radio-guided occult lesion localization (ROLL) segment accounted for a largest share of the breast lesion localization market in 2020.

In 2020, the Breast Biopsy segment accounted for a largest share of the market.

Based on usage, the breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into Breast Biopsy and Breast Conservation (Lumpectomy). In 2020, the Breast Biopsy segment accounted for a largest share of the breast lesion localization market. The factors driving the growth of the market are the growing incidence of breast cancer, the rising number of breast cancer screening programs, improved reimbursement scenarios, increased awareness of early detection of breast cancer, and greater demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.

North America accounted for the largest share of the breast lesion localization market is 2020

The global market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America accounted for the largest share of breast lesion localization market in terms of value during forecast period. APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the reasons such as increasing patient population, rising government spending on breast cancer research, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness about early detection of breast cancer.

Key players in the market Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Laurane Medical LLC (France), Endomagnetics Ltd. (UK), Intramedical Imaging, LLC (US), Isoaid (US), Surgiceye GmbH (Germany), Ranfac Corp. (US), Mermaid Medical Group (Denmark), Izi Medical Products, LLC (US), MatekMedikal (Turkey), Tsunami Medical Srl (Italy), BPB Medica (Italy), Sirius Medical Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Molli Surgical Inc. (Canada). Other players in the breast lesion localization market are Sterylab S.R.L. (Italy), CP Medical (Georgia), MDL SRL (Italy), Biomedical Srl (Italy), Elucent Medical (US), Vigeosrl (Italy), and Medax Medical Devices (Italy).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets