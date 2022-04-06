Breast Imaging Technologies Market to Reach $8.13 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of breast cancer and increase in investments from private & government organizations for development of healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global breast imaging technologies market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Breast Imaging Technologies Market by Technology (Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology, Non Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global breast imaging technologies industry generated $3.73 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $8.13 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Explore More Market Data- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5056

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of breast cancer, surge in demand for early diagnosis, increase in investments from private & government organizations for development of healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global breast imaging technologies market. However, high cost needed for detection of breast cancer and stringent regulatory approval procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in the medical device industry, surge in advent of screening technologies and increase in demand for early diagnosis present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Breast Imaging Technologies Market-

The breast imaging practices were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hospitals and clinics were restructured to raise the capacity for patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and resources from other departments were shifted to take care of those patients.

The implementation of lockdown and possibility of cross-contamination led to decline in the number of patient visits for various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others during the pandemic. Many non-elective surgeries and procedures were postponed.

According to the Eurasian Journal of Medical Investigation (EJMI), there had been around 41.7–64.4% decline in the number of breast imaging modalities from April to July 2020 .

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Breast Imaging Technologies Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5056?reqfor=covid

The ionizing breast imaging technologies segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on technology, the ionizing breast imaging technologies segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global breast imaging technologies market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of approvals for mammography and screening procedures. However, the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in incidence of breast cancer among women and upsurge in technological advancements such as development of automated ultrasound systems.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5056

North America to maintain its leadership status by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global breast imaging technologies market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is due to rise in prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of approval for breast imaging technology, and development in technology in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in number of screening technology and increase in demand for early diagnosis.

Leading Market Players

Canon Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Koning Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Smart Breast Corporation

Sonocine Inc.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/breast-imaging-technologies-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Biopharmaceuticals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Culture Media Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Acne Medication Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Home Medical Equipment Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research