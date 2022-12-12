Breast Imaging Market Worth $9.0 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

12 Dec, 2022, 10:45 GMT
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth mainly owes to the increase in the number of women suffering from breast cancer.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
- The ionizing segment dominated the technology segment in 2022 owing to the introduction of new ionizing technology-based breast imaging technologies.
- Hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2022 due to the presence of advanced and well-equipped breast imaging facilities.
- In 2022, North America dominated the breast imaging market with a market share of 37.87% 2022. This can be accredited to the rising number of breast cancer cases in this region.
- Asia Pacific is projected to impel at the fastest growth rate of CAGR 9.5% during the forecast duration. Increased prevalence of breast cancer, high R&D investments in breast cancer therapies, and developments in breast imaging modalities are the primary drivers driving the growth of the market.
Breast Imaging Market Growth & Trends
According to Robert Koch Institute, the annual incidence of breast cancer in Germany was estimated to be approximately 72,000, with breast cancer being the most prevalent cancer in women. Moreover, as per a similar source, based on the incidence rate, one in eight women is expected to suffer from breast cancer once in a lifetime. Thus, impelling the market over the forecast period.
Furthermore, the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer are anticipated to increase the demand for breast imaging. For instance, Pink Initiative, form Breast Cancer India is an online initiative program in which the program covers important topics such as early detection of breast cancer, and familial breast cancer, through their YouTube channel. Similarly, a joint initiative between Australian & state territory governments, 'BreastScreen Australia' is aimed at reducing deaths & illness from breast cancer by early detecting cancer. In this program, women aged 40 and above can have a free mammogram every 2 years. This is expected to increase awareness, and increase the demand for breast imaging, thereby, propelling the market growth.
Major manufacturers are introducing new products and increasing the number of approved products, which is further expected to impel the demand in the coming years. For instance, in March 2018, The MAMMOMAT Revelation platform, from Siemens Healthineers, for enhanced mammography has been approved by the U.S. FDA. To target afflicted areas with only one click, this platform combines a new InSpect specimen imaging tool and new HD Breast Biopsy technology. In addition, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in breast imaging has reduced the time required while maintaining image quality. Such product developments are expected to propel market growth.
Breast Imaging Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global breast imaging market based on technology, end-use, and region:
Breast Imaging Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)
- Ionizing
- Full-field Digital Mammography
- Analog Mammography
- Positron Emission Mammography
- Electric Impedance Tomography
- Cone-Beam Computed Tomography
- Positron Emission Tomography & Computed Tomography
- 3D Breast Tomosynthesis
- MBI/BSGI
- Non-ionizing
- MRI
- Thermography
- Ultrasound
- Optical Imaging
- Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound
Breast Imaging Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)
- Hospitals
- Breast Care Centers
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Breast Imaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- India
- China
- Australia
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
- UAE
List of Key Players in the Breast Imaging Market
- GE Healthcare,
- Hologic, Inc.,
- Philips Healthcare
- Gamma Medica, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- SonoCine, Inc.,
- Toshiba Corporation,
- Dilon Technologies, Inc.,
- Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.
