Breast Imaging Market Worth $4.6 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report"Breast Imaging Market by Technology (Ionizing (Mammography (Digital Mammography, 3D Mammogram, Analog), MBI, PET-CT, PEM), Non-ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound, Breast Thermography)) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Breast Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2023 from USD 3.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.0%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Breast Imaging Market.

Technological advancements in the field of breast imaging and the rising incidence of breast cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced techniques for breast cancer screening and rising government and private investments for improving breast cancer care are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

The ionizing breast imaging segment accounted for the largest share of the Breast Imaging Market, by technology, in 2018

Based on technology, the market is segmented into ionizing (mammography, PET-CT, MBI, and PEM) and non-ionizing (breast ultrasound, breast MRI, AWBU, and breast thermography), and other breast imaging technologies (CBCT, electrical impedance tomography, and optical imaging). The ionizing breast imaging technology segment accounted for the largest share of the Breast Imaging Market during the forecast period. The large share of this market segment is primarily due to the technological advancements in ionizing breast imaging technologies and rising awareness about the early screening and diagnosis of breast cancer.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Breast Imaging Market"

148 - Tables

38 - Figures

198 - Pages

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=897

3D breast tomosynthesis to register the highest CAGR in the mammography market during the forecast period

Based on type, the mammography market is classified into full-field digital mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, and analog mammography. The 3D breast tomosynthesis segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced screening technologies and increasing regulatory approvals for 3D breast tomosynthesis systems are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

North America to dominate the Breast Imaging Market during the forecast period

The Breast Imaging Market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the Breast Imaging Market in 2018. The rising incidence of breast cancer, easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (owing to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure in the US and Canada), and the rapidly increasing geriatric population in the region are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Breast Imaging Market in North America.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=897

The major players operating in the Breast Imaging Market are Hologic, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), CMR Naviscan Corporation (US), Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US), KUB Technologies Inc. (Kubtec) (US), Micrima Limited (UK), Planmed Oy (Finland), SonoCiné, Inc. (US), and SuperSonic Imagine (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/breast-imaging-technologies-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets