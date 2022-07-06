Breakthroughs in 5G Tech Reshape the Data Connectivity Marketplace

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telecom market is highly fragmented. Generally, it consists of sales of telecom goods and services by entities that provide communication hardware equipment for the transmission of voice, data, text and video. The telecoms market also includes manufacturers' sales of goods such as GPS equipment, cellular telephones and switching equipment. In recent years, the adoption of IoT and cloud computing technology by manufacturers and service providers has helped the telecom market reach new heights. Cloud computing in the telecom setting is a software-defined infrastructure, designed to enable companies to store and process data remotely, in data processing centers, expand services quickly and react to drastic changes efficiently. uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG)

The emergence of 5G has also impacted the telecom market and cloud computing as well. 5G is considered to be the next-generation cellular technology that will provide high speed reliable communication at ultra-low latency levels. It is currently used across three main types of connected services, including enhanced mobile broadband, mission-critical communications, and the massive IoT. The 5G technology market includes 5G connectivity technologies such as enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low latency communications, and massive machine type communications. In fact, 5G technology is expected to redefine communication, entertainment, and how people connect to the internet. Depending on the industry, some businesses can make full use of 5G capabilities. For instance, factories could use 5G to run industrial Ethernet to help increase operational productivity and precision.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) announced earlier this month breaking news that, "the Company's operating subsidiary, HONG KONG UCLOUDLINK NETWORK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED has inked an agreement with SAN VENTURE SERVICE GMBH ("SAN Group"), a biotechnology company headquartered in Austria. Under the agreement, SAN Group will utilize UCLOUDLINK's data connectivity services and related products to allow its employees to have access to high-quality data connections at anytime and anywhere. UCLOUDLINK has been the partner for various companies across Europe such as in the financial and car rental industries, as UCLOUDLINK continues to broaden its user base in Europe.

As the leisure and corporate travel gradually recover, UCLOUDLINK's data connectivity services and related products will support SAN Group's employees with seamless data connection while working remotely or on international business trips — allowing them to obtain a high-quality data connection while reducing the cost of roaming. Like SAN Group, enterprises with a large number of employees who travel internationally frequently, now can address their employees' mobile data connectivity issues with UCLOUDLINK's solutions, which ensure a reliable, high-quality and innovative mobile data connection, allowing them to drive greater efficiency and maximize business-trip returns.

Furthermore, UCLOUDLINK has also engaged in continued research and development to strengthen its technical advantages. UCLOUDLINK has developed global 5G roaming solutions which enable users to enjoy high-speed and reliable data connectivity services worldwide. Meanwhile, by leveraging its patented cloud SIM technology and hyper-connectivity solution, UCLOUDLINK's PaaS and SaaS platform will help improve data connectivity services and bring convenience to all its users and business partners from different industries.

To fulfill the increasing demands from more and more enterprises for faster and better data connectivity services used locally and internationally, UCLOUDLINK will continue its ongoing business strategy of consciously shifting its business focus to the development of PaaS and SaaS platform centric service and ecosystem, enabling its business partners and users to transform from "connected" to "better connection" with its core innovative technologies, extensive solutions, services and related products."

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) announced on May 25th, new Confidential virtual machines (VMs) on the existing the N2D and C2D VMs on Google Cloud, all powered by AMD EPYC™ processors. These VMs extend the AMD EPYC processor portfolio of Confidential Computing on Google Cloud with the performance of 3rd Gen EPYC processors in compute-optimized VMs. "AMD has worked collaboratively with Google Cloud and Google's security experts to provide customers access to advanced security technology while still achieving high performance in their workloads," said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Cloud Business Unit, AMD. "With 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors powering the new confidential computing offerings from Google Cloud, customers can continue to enjoy the general purpose and compute optimized workload capabilities they've had from Google Cloud, all while feeling confident in the security of their data."

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), together with Xilinx, Inc., demonstrated last year, compliance with 3GPP linearity and bandwidth requirements for C-band signals that are critical for enabling next-generation 5G infrastructure. The 280 MHz instantaneous bandwidth (IBW) solution that was demonstrated by the companies uses a Xilinx Zynq RFSoC Gen 3 and a Skyworks SKY66523-11 high-efficiency power amplifier (PA). "The majority of early 5G deployments are leveraging Xilinx technology for the radio. Along with our silicon platforms, Xilinx is providing industry leading signal processing IP that is enabling both wider bandwidths required by C-band while also maintaining energy efficiency in the radio," said Brendan Farley, vice president of wireless engineering at Xilinx. "This demonstration, together with Skyworks PA technology, shows how our Adaptable Digital RF IP can quickly scale to address new and emerging radio requirements."

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced on June 8th, that the company has joined the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) Consortium as part of its ongoing development of open chiplet interconnect standards. Marvell's contributions to the UCIe standard will leverage the company's advanced chiplet interconnect and packaging experience to help further the consortium's objective of developing open standards that create a more robust ecosystem for inter-operable chiplets. "UCIe represents the culmination of years of learning and implementation experience with on-package interconnects at a time that is right for industry standardization," said Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Intel Senior Fellow. "We are excited that Marvell has joined the consortium and is working to develop cloud-optimized multi-die solutions that are compatible with UCIe."

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) and Vodafone Business unveiled on February 3rd, 'Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral,' a powerful new communications platform that brings together RingCentral's flagship offering RingCentral Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) with Vodafone's mobility and 5G capabilities to give customers more choice, flexibility, and simplicity when it comes to workforce collaboration and remote working. Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral will be rolled out in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Portugal, Singapore, Spain and Sweden. Homayoun Razavi, Chief Business Development Officer at RingCentral said: "Enterprises today have growing global communications needs to meet the ever-evolving demands of their mobile and distributed workforce—from servicing global customers to expanding their global talent pool. Combining RingCentral's industry-leading cloud communications with Vodafone's leadership in mobility, 5G, and international connectivity unlocks new ways for companies to grow and run their businesses. Our open platforms and joint innovation are paving new paths to productivity and engagement around the world."

