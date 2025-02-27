Breakthrough Quantum Chip Promises to Bring Industrial-Scale Computing Sooner Than Expected

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickly countering the ultra-conservative timeline claims of NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) just made a big statement with its new chip called Majorana 1, stating powerful quantum computers will be available in years not decades. Meanwhile, China is advancing its own quantum strategy, marking a very real threat of global data-centric authoritarianism. Because of this, government administrations around the world anticipate quantum computing threats are on the horizon, ushering in an urgent need for future-proofing cryptography. As the reality of "q-day" looms, several companies are in the race, either developing quantum computing power, or security measures to confront the threat, including recent developments from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF), and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).

The article continued: Back in late January, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) put out a statement regarding the government's readiness for quantum-computing cyberattacks. Now the question is no longer if quantum computing will impact telecom security, but when. Analysts at McKinsey estimate quantum's influence could climb as high as $2 trillion by 2035.

Scope Technologies Unveils AI-Enhanced Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) with Full Risk Management Framework Integration

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security, today announced a major advancement in its Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) product, now fully integrated with an industry-standard Risk Management Framework (RMF). Leveraging AI-driven automation, this QPA solution enables organizations to efficiently assess, strategize, and prepare for quantum security threats with greater accuracy and speed than ever before.

"As quantum threats loom closer, businesses must act now to evaluate and strengthen their security infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Our AI-powered QPA, with full RMF integration, provides a seamless, data-driven approach to assessing and mitigating risks before it's too late."

With the rapid advancement of quantum computing, traditional encryption methods are becoming increasingly vulnerable to "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) attacks and other quantum-era security threats.

Recent breakthroughs, including Google's Willow chip and Microsoft's Majorana 1 processor, underscore the accelerating timeline for practical quantum computing. Google's Willow chip demonstrated unprecedented computational capabilities, solving complex problems at speeds previously thought impossible, while Microsoft's Majorana 1 introduces a novel topological qubit architecture aimed at achieving stable, scalable quantum processing.

As quantum computing inches closer to real-world applications, businesses must act now to understand their exposure and take proactive measures.

QSE Group, the quantum security division of Scope Technologies, has developed an automated, AI-powered assessment tool that streamlines the quantum risk evaluation process, providing businesses with actionable insights to safeguard their critical data and infrastructure without a large investment.

Scope's AI-Enhanced QPA introduces key advancements, including full RMF integration to align quantum security assessment with established risk management frameworks for compliance and strategic risk mitigation. Its AI-powered automation reduces manual effort by dynamically analyzing responses and identifying vulnerabilities, while a streamlined questionnaire system enhances usability with an intuitive, automated assessment process tailored to organizational needs. Now a market-ready solution, it is available for businesses seeking to proactively assess and strengthen their quantum security posture.

Recently, Scope announced that its Quantum Security Entropy (QSE) platform is fully aligned with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) proposed updates to the HIPAA Security Rule. These updates aim to address the rising threats to healthcare data security. The company quickly followed that up by showing the market's confidence in its progress, through completing a $1.8 million private placement, and receiving a $1 million debt financing from its first enterprise level client, First Majestic Silver, totalling $2.8 million in new funds to work with starting immediately.

Scope Technologies continues to aggressively expand its team and product offerings, reinforcing its position in next-generation quantum-proof security. With QSE already in the market and gaining momentum, the company remains focused on delivering real-world solutions to secure critical data today and into the future.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reignited the market's fascination with quantum computing with the launch of Majora 1, a chip that could lead to more stable quantum computers. Majora 1 is the world's first quantum chip powered by a new Topological Core architecture, which Microsoft it expects will realize quantum computers capable of solving meaningful, industrial-scale problems in years, not decades.

"We took a step back and said 'OK, let's invent the transistor for the quantum age. What properties does it need to have?'" said Chetan Nayak, Microsoft technical fellow. "And that's really how we got here – it's the particular combination, the quality and the important details in our new materials stack that have enabled a new kind of qubit and ultimately our entire architecture."

The Majorana 1 processor offers a clear path to fit a million qubits on a single chip that can fit in the palm of one's hand. This progress validates Microsoft's choice years ago to pursue a topological qubit design – a high risk, high reward scientific and engineering challenge that is now paying off. Today, Microsoft has placed eight topological qubits on a chip designed to scale to one million.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), recently published a report emphasizing the importance quantum-safe networks for power utilities, mining and oil and gas operations. The telecom equipment making giant now offers its Nokia quantum-safe networks to protect critical energy networks from present and future quantum cybersecurity threats. Nokia also recently announced that it appointed Intel's Justin Hotard (who currently leads Intel's data center and AI group) as its new CEO, replacing Pekka Lundmark, in order to bolster its AI business.

Sari Baldauf, Chair of Nokia's board of directors, said Hotard had "a strong track record of accelerating growth in technology companies along with vast expertise in AI and data center markets, which are critical areas for Nokia's future growth."

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) recently announced a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Quantolio, a leading provider of AI-driven financial solutions, granting Quantolio access to Quantum eMotion's proprietary Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) technology, enabling groundbreaking advancements in financial applications and quantum artificial intelligence (Quantum AI).

"We are thrilled to partner with Quantolio, a pioneer in AI-driven financial solutions," said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion Corp. "This collaboration highlights the growing demand for quantum-enhanced solutions in financial applications, reinforcing our mission to deliver next-generation security and performance solutions."

Under the agreement, Quantolio will integrate Quantum eMotion's quantum-based EaaS technology into its AI-powered financial platforms to enhance security, performance, and decision-making through robust quantum randomness, improving financial forecasting, Monte Carlo simulations, risk management models, and market prediction capabilities.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and Staque, a leading consulting and development practice in AI, blockchain and quantum computing, recently announced that the companies have built a commercial hybrid-quantum application that simulates and optimizes movements of autonomous agriculture vehicles at scale. The companies expect the application to accelerate autonomy in agriculture, streamlining agricultural operations for thousands of fields in real time. The new application marks one of the world's first examples of a customer-facing, real-world product powered by quantum computing for optimization in agriculture.

"We believe that nearly every industry can benefit from the computational power of quantum optimization, and we're excited to see one of the first hybrid-quantum applications related to agriculture," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "As farmers increasingly adopt autonomous agriculture machines to scale and increase the output of their fields, we believe quantum computing can provide the analysis, speed, and accuracy necessary to maximize production and minimize costs."

