Breakthrough in the electrification of commercial vehicles: CATL Unveils Revolutionary TECTRANS Battery System

TECTRANS represents a quantum leap in battery technology for commercial vehicles, offering unprecedented energy density, faster charging capabilities, and enhanced durability. This innovative system is poised to transform the electric commercial vehicle landscape, providing fleet operators with extended range, reduced downtime, optimized cost-effectiveness, and improved overall efficiency.

Unmatched Energy Density, Fast Charge and Lifespan: The Future of Electric Trucks and Buses

For heavy-duty trucks, CATL introduces two groundbreaking products: the TECTRANS - T Superfast Charging Edition and the TECTRANS - T Long Life Edition. The Superfast Charging Edition features a remarkable 4C peak charging rate, allowing for a 70% charge in just 15 minutes. This rapid charging capability minimizes vehicle downtime and maximizes operational efficiency for fleet operators.

The TECTRANS - T Long Life Edition sets a new industry benchmark with an exceptional lifespan of up to 15 years or 2.8 million kilometers. This durability is crucial for the demanding nature of commercial operations, particularly in high-frequency, energy-intensive scenarios such as port operations and bulk transportation.

Both truck editions offer impressive driving ranges of up to 500 kilometers, catering to various operational needs from short-haul port deliveries to long-distance transportation.

The CATL TECTRANS - Bus Edition is a cutting-edge battery solution for long-distance passenger transport, featuring an industry-leading energy density of 175Wh/kg, the highest for LFP chemistry used in bus applications. Its compact design offers long-range capabilities and low energy consumption, enhancing vehicle layout flexibility. The advanced thermal management system maintains optimal performance across various climates, reducing internal temperature disparity by 50% and ensuring longevity even in extreme conditions.

In July of this year, CATL launched its light truck solutions in China, expanding the TECTRANS portfolio to cover a wider range of commercial vehicle applications. These solutions offer enhanced energy density and fast-charging capabilities, addressing the unique needs of urban delivery and last-mile logistics.

Akin Li, Executive President of CATL Overseas Business, highlighted the exceptional reliability of CATL batteries in various challenging environments: "Our batteries have proven their reliability and performance in extreme conditions, from operating in temperatures above 45°C in Qatar and Dubai to withstanding -35°C in Arctic countries like Norway and Sweden. The launch of the Tectrans and the product lines demonstrates our unwavering commitment to driving energy transition through continuous innovation."

Advanced technologies Drive the Electricfication of Commercial Vehicles

The main concerns facing the commercial vehicle industry in its shift towards electrification are recharging time, cost and range. Tectrans is set to create value more commercial fleets by incorporating several cutting-edge technologies that contribute to its superior performance in high energy density, fast charging capabilities, and extended cycle life.

For buses and coaches, employing high-energy, high-press density cathode design at the micro level significantly improves energy density, while a U-shaped seal and a zero-draft angle structural innovation result in a 22% increase in volumetric energy density compared with the previous generation.

Also for buses and coaches, the electrolyte features a groundbreaking additive molecular design and precise film-forming capability, resulting in ultra-stable interfaces and significantly improving cell service life.

For TECTRANS - T superfast charging edition, to tackle the complex temperature difference within the battery pack, an exquisitely crafted flow channel system achieves precise control over various thermal zones, successfully halving the internal temperature disparity.

The long service life for heavy-duty truck batteries is achieved in various aspects. The surface of anode materials is modified to improve reactivity and further suppress side reactions, thereby facilitating transmission of lithium ions and achieving a lifespan extension of over 20% for the battery. For cathode materials, CATL has integrated high-structural-stability active materials with lithium-rich materials, enhancing not only energy density but cycle stability.

"As the global industry leader, CATL is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in electric transportation," said Akin Li, Executive President of CATL Overseas Business. "TECTRANS is the culmination of our extensive R&D efforts and represents a significant step forward in commercial vehicle electrification. We're excited to showcase this technology at IAA Transportation and demonstrate how it will accelerate the global transition to sustainable transport."

Sustainable Electrification of Road Transportation

At this year's IAA Transportation, CATL shows a wide range of cells and packs tailored for different application scenarios, including trucks, buses, ships, and construction machinery.

While providing safe, reliable and cost-effective products and services to customers to support global climate ambition, CATL is also committed to sustainable practices throughout the battery lifecycle. It aspires to reach net zero in battery manufacturing operations by 2025 and across the battery supply chain by 2035. These milestones will help reduce more than 40% of emissions during the lifespan of an electric vehicle. So far CATL has achieved carbon neutrality in nine factories.

The company has established seven major recycling industry hubs globally, with its subsidiary Brunp Recycling achieving a recovery rate of over 99.6% for nickel, cobalt and manganese, and 91% for lithium. With a capacity to process 270,000 tons of used batteries annually, CATL is paving the way for batteries made entirely from recycled materials, significantly reducing the need for new mining operations.

