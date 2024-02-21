Breakthrough 2024 Speaker Lineup Announced - Industry Experts to Discuss the Evolution of Life Sciences Through Technology, Automation, and Artificial Intelligence

30 executive speakers and more than 200 expected attendees will explore the scope of advanced automation, GenAI, large language models, and real-world data across pharmacovigilance and regulatory operations

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, today revealed the speaker line-up for Breakthrough 2024 , its annual industry event. Taking place from March 19-20 in London, England, Breakthrough 2024 will facilitate the brightest, forward-looking life sciences industry conversations and serve as the company's showcase where it will announce latest LifeSphere developments.

Senior executives across Regulatory, Safety, and Quality at some of the most important names in life sciences – Amgen, Astellas Pharma, Blueprint, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Philip Morris International, Roche, Sanofi, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – are among those who will discuss topics including workflow automation, next-generation technology adoption, change management, 2024 trends and expectations.

Breakthrough attendees can expect:

An exploration of the potential of intelligent automation in optimizing R&D processes

Examples of a 'futureproof' digitization & innovation strategy at one of the world's biggest pharma brands

A deep-dive into GenAI's potential role in R&D transformation, as envisioned by a major industry player

A panel discussion featuring well-known pharma companies on the scope for closer Safety & Regulatory integration to enable deeper process transformation & automation

Live discussions with two of the world's main health authorities on next-gen AI and data management

Practical presentations looking at Generative AI & Large Language Models with R&D proof points & use cases

Announcements of the very latest LifeSphere developments.

Whether companies are just starting on their journey toward intelligent automation or are ready to embrace GenAI and LLM applications across their R&D activities, Breakthrough 2024 will offer all practical advice, example use cases, and technical guidance.

"Breakthrough 2024's content-rich program is designed to inspire and focus industry players in making their next moves as AI continues to evolve and disrupt," said Julie Springer , Chief Marketing Officer at ArisGlobal.

"Whatever their respective roles, participants can expect to gain a clearer view of what is possible, and how best they can harness the latest technology to transform the way they work. The 2024 event is a new level of speakers and topics representing not only the future – but a wealth of actionable insights and best practices for adopting AI, and advice on leveraging LifeSphere to accelerate life sciences R&D."

Breakthrough2024 will take place March 19-20 at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in London, UK.

To register and for more information, visit https://www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough

