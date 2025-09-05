Breaking: the SHURUI® Single-Port Surgical Robot Receives its CE Certification

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, 2025, Beijing Surgerii Robotics Company Limited made history as its SHURUI® Single-Port Surgical Robot with snake-like instruments received its CE certification (MDR EU2017/745).

Innovative Snake-Like Instruments

The SHURUI® Endoscopic Surgical System is intended to assist in the accurate control of the SHURUI® instruments during urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, general laparoscopic surgical procedures, and thoracoscopic surgical procedures, for both adult and pediatric patients. Since the da Vinci SP robot is only indicated for adult use, it makes the SHURUI® Endoscopic Surgical System first single-port robot in Europe approved for pediatric use. This groundbreaking technology just sets a new global standard for minimally invasive surgery and showcases a newer generation of the medical innovation.

The SHURUI® Single-Port Surgical Robot's unique snake-like instrument technology enables multi-degree of freedom, high-precision operations through a single skin incision, drastically reducing surgical trauma and accelerating patient recovery. Its advanced intelligent motion control and surgeon-friendly interface provide safe, precise, and intuitive operations across complex adult and pediatric procedures. Surgeons can now perform procedures that previously required multiple incisions using just one skin incision, benefiting patients with faster recovery and reduced post-operative complications.

To date, Beijing Surgerii Robotics Company Limited has collaborated with over 70 hospitals in China and nearly 10 in Europe. The SHURUI® Single-Port Surgical Robot has completed more than 2,000 surgeries and enabled more than 50 innovative surgical procedures. A European Clinical Excellence Center is also established in partnership with IRCAD, offering standardized single-port surgery training for surgeons across Europe and beyond, developing innovative surgical approaches and pioneering remote single-port surgery demonstrations.

Surgerii Robotics is accelerating its international expansion, aiming to bring safer, more precise, less invasive, and accessible single-port robotic surgery to hospitals and patients worldwide, further shaping the future of minimally invasive surgery.

