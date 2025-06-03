Breaking the Mold of Traditional Gaming Headphones! HAVIT Unveils Strategic 2025 Audio Innovation at ES Poland

WARSAW, Poland, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading brand in smart technology, HAVIT has not only cultivated expertise in acoustics for over two decades but also achieved groundbreaking progress in gaming peripherals. At the Poland ES Expo, HAVIT proudly presents the revolutionary FUXI-H8 Gaming Open-Headphone Stereo, introducing the industry-first OHS (Open-Headphone Stereo) architecture that redefines gaming audio standards.

Explore our comprehensive lineup of spatial audio innovations. We cordially invite attendees to experience these transformative products at our exhibition booth.

HAVIT Unveils Strategic 2025 Audio Innovation at ES Poland

Exhibition Details

Dates: 2025.6.13-2025.6.15

Booth: B1.03

Location: Warsaw, Poland

FUXI-H8: Redefining E-sports Acoustics Through Leading Innovation

Engineered for gaming enthusiasts, the FUXI-H8 Gaming Open-Headphone Stereo headset features the pioneering open-headphone stereo (OHS). Its hollow-out ear cups and ultra-soft cushions eradicate discomfort during extended use, while avant-garde design commands attention.

Equipped with advanced spatial audio technology and dynamic head tracking, the FUXI-H8 Gaming Open-Headphone Stereo headset creates 360° soundscapes for precise enemy localization. Three operational modes enhance both immersive experience and competitive advantage through seamless switching.

Six connectivity modes ensure universal compatibility across devices, enabling uninterrupted gaming transitions.

FUXI Series Elevates Professional Esports, Radiates Global Influence

HAVIT Gaming empowers Brazil's VKS Esports team with professional-grade peripherals, particularly through headsets featuring dynamic head-tracking spatial audio that exposes enemy positions. In high-stakes competitions where victory hinges on millisecond decisions, HAVIT's reliable acoustic technology enables players to strike first. What once seemed extraordinary becomes routine when equipped with HAVIT Gaming gear.

Dominating Brazil's Amazon and Mercado Libre, HAVIT claims No.1 market share in gaming headsets through technological prowess. From Brazil through Latin America to global markets, HAVIT remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that helps players transcend limits and dominate virtual battlegrounds.

About HAVIT

HAVIT is a global consumer technology brand and an innovator in smart listening experiences.

Our success in gaming peripherals stems from profound user understanding and groundbreaking technological exploration. Since inception, HAVIT has integrated global resources through large-scale innovation in manufacturing, R&D, omnichannel solutions, and brand development. Connecting user needs with technological advancement across 100+ countries, we create win-win ecosystems while infusing technology with human-centric designs. Make every product interaction a compelling experiential journey.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696448/pr.jpg