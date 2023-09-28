Breaking language barriers: thebigword's AI workflows enhance translation delivery on time to 99% while significantly reducing turnaround times

LEEDS, England, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- thebigword, a leading provider of language solutions, is proud to announce an improvement in its on-time delivery performance and significant reduction of turnaround times. This has been made possible through a strategic fusion of human expertise and state-of-the-art AI and Machine Translation technologies.

This exciting achievement reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering accurate and timely translations to clients worldwide, setting new industry standards.

With the ever-growing demand for rapid and high-quality translations, thebigword has taken numerous steps, including the ability to create and implement self-driving AI workflows, to ensure their clients are receiving the highest quality of translation and customer service.

Through the enhanced integration of AI and Machine Translation solutions into its translation workflows, thebigword has achieved remarkable outcomes, such as the significant reduction in turnaround times and this notable increase in on-time deliveries. With 99% of translation projects across various languages and industries delivered on time to clients, with shorter turnaround times.

thebigword's collaborative approach leverages the strengths of their human translators with the power of AI technologies to allow for faster translation turnaround times, while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy. Their technology platform also enables quick resource allocation, ensuring that translation projects are assigned, executed and delivered quickly to reduce delivery times.

Joshua Gould, Chief Executive Officer of thebigword Group said: "thebigword is delivering a very human service with the utilisation of next-generation AI. These innovations represent an ongoing effort to enhance the overall client experience through our ability to deliver accurate, high-speed translations at an affordable price for any budget."

Mark Daley, Global Managing Director of thebigword Translation said: "thebigword understands how crucial timely delivery of accurate translations are for the global success of our clients, and some of the latest technological integrations we have enabled have allowed us to achieve an impressive 99% as well as faster turnaround times."

As thebigword celebrates this achievement, it looks forward to building on its success with other translation milestones and continuing to provide high-quality translation services - further enabling its mission of eradicating the final barrier of global communication.

About thebigword:

As one of the largest language service providers globally, thebigword utilises the greatest minds and boundary-shattering technology to deliver phenomenal quality at scale to both our clients and linguist network.

thebigword provides the best translation, interpretation, localisation and language technology solutions for businesses, the public sector and individuals – handling up to 50,000 worldwide assignments every day.

For more information about thebigword's innovative AI and Machine Translation solutions, please visit www.thebigword.com.

